Meredith Introduces Subscription Model For Cooking Light, With Quarterly Distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; http://www.meredith.com/ ) announced today that it has begun making Cooking Light available for home delivery via the Meredith Magazine Store , beginning with the Winter 2020 issue. The quarterly continues to be available at newsstands with a $11.99 cover price. This follows Meredith's announcement last month of sister brand Coastal Living's return to a subscription model.

"We're thrilled to provide annual and biannual subscriptions to readers of this special interest themed food brand," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "This consumer-driven model is a profitable approach that underlines the appeal and desirability of a great product and the power of print. As we create innovative ways to connect with consumers across channels, it's exciting that the immersive experiences our print products offer continue to resonate with existing and new audiences."

An annual subscription costs $20 for four issues, and a two-year subscription is $30 for eight issues. Cooking Light is a multi-channel brand that includes CookingLight.com and successful extensions, such as the subscription-based Cooking Light Diet . The brand will be directed by Editor Anne Cain, based in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Cooking Light will continue to deliver its trademark science-based nutrition with more recipes packed in each issue. As a registered dietician, I'm thrilled to bring delicious and healthy food to our passionate readers," said Cain.

In late 2018, Meredith transitioned Cooking Light from a subscription magazine to a newsstand-only bookazine. The magazine and its popular sections, such as "Dinner Tonight" and "Good. Food. Fast," were incorporated into the editorial of EatingWell, beginning with the January/February 2019 issue, making EatingWell the largest subscription title in the epicurean category, with a circulation of 1.775 million. The Cooking Light-branded columns will continue to be featured in EatingWell.

