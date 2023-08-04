MEREDITH JOHNSON, CPA, APPOINTED CHAIR OF CalCPA

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Johnson, CPA, a partner at BPM LLP, was named the new chair of the CalCPA Board of Directors during CalCPA's Annual Members' Business Meeting. During her term, Johnson will focus her efforts under the theme "Stronger Together."

Meredith Johnson, CPA. 2023-24 CalCPA Chair

"Together, we will raise awareness, redefine our image and transform the career experience for accounting and finance professionals," Johnson said. "My vision is that CalCPA can serve the CPAs of today and tomorrow—and elevate the profession to a career of choice for those considering the fields of business and technology,"

Coupled with a full brand refresh of CalCPA that includes a new logo, redesigned website and a renewed commitment to supporting an evolving profession, Johnson will focus on redefining the CPA profession and career opportunities; creating an inclusive environment that allows all individuals to thrive and contribute their unique perspectives; and addressing the challenge of attracting and retaining talent.

"I like to think of the CPA pipeline as a highway with a variety of onramps," Johnson said. "As a leader in the profession, CalCPA has the capacity and resources to positively impact the onramps available for future CPAs."

CalCPA CEO Denise LeDuc Froemming, CPA, CAE, said, "Meredith has a legacy of service to her firm and CalCPA. We look forward to her passion for her career and the profession to lead CalCPA."

More About Meredith Johnson

Johnson has more than 20 years of experience working at financial advisory firms and public accounting. As a partner with BPM LLP, she provides tax compliance and consulting to a diverse base of individuals, trusts and business entities. Prior to BPM, she was a senior wealth advisor and practice director with LPL Financial and worked as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

Johnson is also active working with nonprofits in her community, including One Brick and Youth Business Week Foundation–California. Active with CalCPA for more than 10 years, Johnson has served in various leadership roles, including CalCPA Board, CalCPA Council, Women's Leadership Conference Planning Committee, Members Insurance Benefits Committee, Public Service Award Committee, and president, vice president, treasurer and director on the CalCPA San Francisco Chapter.

Johnson is a graduate of Whitman College (bachelor's degree in politics and Asian studies) and Golden Gate University (master's degree in taxation).

About CalCPA

CalCPA (www.calcpa.org) traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, students, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP (www.bpm.com) is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,200 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world.

