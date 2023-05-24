Meredith Kokos Appointed as SVP of Marketing to Drive Growth at Measured Insurance

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity insurance, has announced the appointment of seasoned digital insurance marketing executive Meredith Kokos as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kokos brings a wealth of experience and a winning track record in strategic marketing, brand management, and customer acquisition to her new role. Her expertise in customer insight development and innovative channel strategies will help drive Measured's revenue growth, market presence, and winning customer acquisition methods.

Kokos joins Measured with deep experience in the insurance industry, both at the large enterprise and VC-backed insurtech start-up level. With over 15 years of experience, she has spearheaded revenue-moving marketing initiatives for digital insurance companies, driving premium growth, enhancing brand visibility, and cementing customer trust. Her rich understanding of market trends, customer behavior, and data analytic methods position her for defining leadership in Measured's next growth chapter.

As the new SVP of Marketing, Kokos will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative marketing strategies that align with Measured's overall business objectives. Kokos will focus on fortifying the company's brand positioning, expanding its customer base, and fostering strategic partnerships to fuel sustainable growth.

Jack Vines III, CEO of Measured, expressed his enthusiasm for Kokos' appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Meredith Kokos to Measured Insurance as our new SVP of Marketing. Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry, coupled with her analytic mindset and creative strategic approach, make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We believe Meredith will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional cyber insurance solutions to our customers, while also supporting our cyber software partnership efforts."

Measured Insurance has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge AI-driven insurance products tailored to the evolving threat protection needs of small and medium size businesses. With Kokos at the helm of marketing, Measured is poised to further strengthen its position as a trusted industry leader and create new avenues for expansion.

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a U.S.-based cybersecurity insurance provider that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance products. The combination of flexible cyber underwriting solutions, data-driven insights and strategic partnerships with leading cyber security companies makes Measured the cyber risk solutions provider of choice.

