DES MOINES, Iowa, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today new station manager roles and responsibilities at its television stations in Phoenix, Portland, and Las Vegas. They are:

Meredith Local Media Group Announces Station Manager Promotions in its Phoenix, Portland, and Las Vegas Markets. From L to R: Blanca Esparza Pap (KTVK/KPHO); Corey Hanson (KPTV/KPDX); Terri Peck (KVVU)

• Blanca Esparza Pap is promoted to Station Manager at Arizona's Family (KTVK/KPHO), Meredith's duopoly in Phoenix. She was most recently Marketing Director and a key architect of the Arizona's Family brand, the umbrella brand of 3TV & CBS5. Last year she completed the National Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) Executive Leadership Seminar. Esparza Pap has worked for KTVK since 2005 when she joined as the Community and Public Relations Manager.





In her new role, Esparza Pap will continue to oversee marketing and promotions, adding oversight of news and digital media and content. She will continue to report to Vice President and General Manager Kevin James.



• Corey Hanson is promoted to Station Manager at FOX 12 (KPTV/KPDX) in Portland. She was most recently Executive News Director, overseeing nearly 70 hours of news every week. Under her leadership, the Meredith duopoly has achieved ratings growth across all day parts and held the number one audience position in both morning and late news for more than 10 years. Hanson has worked for Meredith since 2004, starting as an executive producer at KPTV/KPDX.





In her new role, Hanson will continue to oversee the news department and add management of engineering. She will work closely with news, marketing, and sales on digital planning. Hanson will continue to report to Vice President and General Manager Adrienne Roark.



• Terri Peck is promoted to Station Manager at FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU). Most recently she was Director of Marketing and Creative Services. Peck created some of KVVU's most profitable and notable franchises and brands including FOX5 Surprise Squad and Take 5 to Care, helping to generate more than $4 Million in non-traditional revenue. Peck first joined Meredith at WNEM in Saginaw, MI, as Creative Services Director in 2000. She has been with FOX5 for 16 years.





In her new role, Peck will continue to lead marketing and creative services; add responsibility for FOX5's digital and social media strategy; and lead the MORE entertainment team. She will continue to report to Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr.

"I am thrilled to see Blanca, Corey, and Terri move into these elevated station manager roles," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. "All three are outstanding leaders that have demonstrated innovation and success. We are happy to see their careers at Meredith propel forward and are excited for their increased contributions to the future success of the Meredith Local Media group."

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

