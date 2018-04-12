Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) today named Karla Partilla Publisher of Allrecipes Magazine (Allrecipes.com), effective April 23. Partilla will rejoin Meredith having most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Sales of LIVEINTENT, a people-based global marketing platform. She reports to Carey Witmer, Executive Vice President & Group Publisher of the Meredith Food Group.

"Karla is a talented brand builder and an accomplished sales leader. Her digital expertise will help us build integrated solutions for our advertisers on behalf of the Allrecipes brand, and I'm thrilled to welcome her back to the Meredith family," said Witmer.

Prior to LIVEINTENT, Partilla was Publisher of Cooking Light and MyRecipes.com and served as Associate Publisher of Southern Living. Previously, she was Advertising Director of Meredith's Country Home magazine. Partilla also worked at Ladies' Home Journal and Meredith Custom Marketing. She began her career at Grey Advertising.

Partilla commented, "I couldn't be more excited about rejoining Meredith at this exciting time and leading Allrecipes Magazine, which is one of the most successful recently-launched magazine brands. This is an exceptional opportunity and I can't wait to continue to build upon the brand's current momentum in the marketplace."

Reaching an audience of 7.6 million, Allrecipes is the magazine industry's first large scale digital-to-print brand extension. Published six times a year by Meredith, the magazine has grown rapidly from a 500,000-rate base to 1.4 million today. Allrecipes serves up the best recipes and social content featured on Allrecipes.com.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 85% of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty, fashion, news and sports. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. Meredith National Media Group also includes The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

