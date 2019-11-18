Meredith National Media Group Announces Expanded Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com)—the leading media and marketing company, reaching 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women—today announced expanded leadership roles inside its National Media Group, effective immediately. The expanded roles are as follows:

, President of Meredith Digital, adds oversight of PEOPLE.com, Data, Corporate Sales, Performance Marketing and e-Commerce. This structure aligns all the company's digital, video and commerce activities under Levene and links Corporate Sales with Digital Sales. Meredith is a Top 10 digital player, reaching 150 million digital unique visitors every month. New direct reports to Levene are now: Alysia Borsa , who is promoted to EVP/Chief Business & Data Officer. Borsa now oversees Corporate and Digital Sales in addition to running Data and Corporate Marketing. Direct reports to Borsa are:

Michael Brownstein , EVP/Chief Revenue Officer

Corbin deRubertis , SVP/Innovation

Nicole Lesko , who is being promoted to SVP/Data, Ad Platforms & Monetization

Marla Newman , EVP/Digital Sales

Grace Preyapongpisan , VP of Business Intelligence

Chip Schenck , SVP/Data & Programmatic Solutions

Nancy Weber , EVP/Marketing & Integrated Communications

Will Lee , SVP, Digital Content, PEOPLE & Entertainment Group, who is responsible for the Entertainment Group's video and digital organization

Andy Wilson , SVP/e-Commerce & Paid Products, who is charged with growing these consumer-driven revenue streams that also include Apple News+ and Meredith Performance Marketing

, SVP/e-Commerce & Paid Products, who is charged with growing these consumer-driven revenue streams that also include Apple News+ and Meredith Performance Marketing Doug Olson , President of Meredith Magazines, adds responsibility for PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and People en Español magazines, aligning the group with the rest of Meredith's brand portfolio. In addition, within Meredith's magazine group:

, President of Meredith Magazines, adds responsibility for PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and People en Español magazines, aligning the group with the rest of Meredith's brand portfolio. In addition, within Meredith's magazine group: Giulio Capula is promoted to SVP/Group Publisher of Meredith's Luxury Group, which includes the Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Departures brands.

Daren Mazzucca is promoted to SVP/Group Publisher of the REAL SIMPLE and Martha Stewart Living brands.

Levene, Olson and Tom Witschi, President of Meredith Consumer Products, continue to report to Meredith President and CEO Tom Harty, as do Chief Financial Officer Joe Ceryanec, Chief Strategy Officer Daphne Kwon, Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery, SVP/Human Resources Dina Nathanson, and Chief Development Officer/General Counsel John Zieser.

"I'm delighted to expand the roles of these talented leaders as we continue to embrace innovation in the evolving media and marketing marketplace," said Harty.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) has been committed to service journalism for more than 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

