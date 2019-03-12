Meredith National Media Group Announces New Senior Publishing Roles And Promotions At Its SHAPE, Family Circle And Health Brands

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the nation's largest brand-powered food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, engaging over 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, today announced new senior publishing roles and responsibilities at its SHAPE, Family Circle and Health brands, effective immediately. They are:

VP/Group Publisher Lee Slattery is adding oversight of SHAPE to her responsibilities, in addition to overseeing Family Circle and Health. Beginning immediately, Slattery also serves as Publisher of SHAPE. She continues to report to Doug Olson , President, Meredith Magazines .

is promoted to Publisher of Family Circle, reporting to Slattery. He was most recently Publisher of Health. Maria Jakubek is promoted to Publisher of Health, reporting to Slattery. She was most recently Advertising Director of SHAPE.

"I'm thrilled to elevate Lee, Brendan, and Maria for their outstanding leadership and teamwork on these brands," said Olson. "We look forward to their continued success as they increase momentum and help us build integrated solutions for our advertisers on behalf of SHAPE, Family Circle and Health."

