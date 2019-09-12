Meredith Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Agreement With DISH Network

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) and DISH Network today agreed to a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement that has returned Meredith's local television stations to DISH customers in 12 U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Nashville.

"We are pleased that DISH customers are again able to watch the award-winning news and popular sports and entertainment programming that are a hallmark of Meredith's television group," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. "We thank our viewers for their patience as we worked with DISH to reach this new agreement."

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print and digital – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

