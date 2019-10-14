NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) – the leading media and marketing company reaching 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women – announced today it will partner with globally recognized home renovation and interior design experts Drew and Jonathan Scott on a new lifestyle magazine with home at the core. Known for their dream big philosophy on life, the twin TV hosts of the hugely popular HGTV series, Property Brothers, will infuse ideas and stories that inspire personal growth and happiness into every issue

Meredith To Partner With Property Brothers Drew And Jonathan Scott To Launch New Quarterly Brand. Photo Credit: Credit Scott Brothers Global

The new magazine title will debut on newsstands nationwide in January 2020 with a cover price of $9.99 and an initial newsstand print run of 500,000. Meredith will immediately begin soliciting subscriptions through all of its channels at premium pricing of an annual subscription of four issues for $20. Consumers interested in subscribing can do so at: https://www.Magazine.Store/ScottBrothersMag.

"We love print and have always wanted to extend our message of living life to the fullest through this medium," said Jonathan.

Added Drew: "For us, it's always been about taking the small, simple steps that earn big results at home, work, rest and play. With a platform like this, we get to develop a consistent and thoughtful way of sharing great ideas and actionable insights with our audiences."

The magazine will shine a light on Drew and Jonathan's exclusive take on home décor and design, in addition to their focus on entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more. It will feature bold photography and a heavy paper stock, as well a limited amount of advertising, providing premium clients with an opportunity to reach a high-quality audience.

"Drew and Jonathan have a unique connection with consumers that will translate well into print," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "We're extremely excited about taking the chemistry they share with their millions of viewers onscreen to new and existing audiences in the print medium."

Meredith and the Scott brothers plan to announce the title and tagline for the new magazine in the next few weeks.

ABOUT SCOTT BROTHERS GLOBAL LLC

Scott Brothers Global and its founders, Drew and Jonathan Scott, are the creators behind some of the world's leading lifestyle and entertainment brands and companies.

Scott Living is their rapidly expanding collection of indoor furniture, décor, textiles and bedding. Currently available at a variety of North American retailers including Amazon, QVC, Michaels, Wayfair and Lowe's, and Kohl's.

Drew and Jonathan are hosts and producers of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home, among others. Produced by their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries.

In addition to their shows and home collections, Drew and Jonathan Scott are New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling authors, the founders of Casaza, an online design inspiration platform, and earlier this year, they launched their internationally popular mobile game, Property Brothers Home Design.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

