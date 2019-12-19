Meredith To Present At Citi Investor Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference at 2:45 p.m. PST on January 7, 2020. Access to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of meredith.com.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments. Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.30 per share yields more than 6 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 72 straight years and increased it for 26 consecutive years.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

