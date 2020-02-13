Meredith To Present At Investor Conferences

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) will present at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan's Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference at 10:20 a.m. EST on February 24, 2020 ; and

on ; and Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference at 3:05 p.m. EST on March 9, 2020 .

Access to the webcasts for both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of meredith.com.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

