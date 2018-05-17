Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As "Four M Studios"

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) unveiled the new look, name and direction of its in-house television production company, which will now be known as Four M Studios.

Four M Studios, formerly known as Time Inc. Productions, will have access to one of the largest portfolios of iconic media brands from which to draw inspiration for original long-form television formats. Additionally, the production company will continue to create shows independent of any Meredith brand, as it recently did with its show "Home." The new name and logo for Four M Studios is inspired by Meredith's logo of four interlocked "M's."

Four M Studios will maintain the ability to promote any of its shows – whether tied to an in-house brand or not - across the vast Meredith portfolio, which includes an unrivaled footprint in food, home, entertainment and lifestyle brands.

"We evolved quickly and successfully in just over two years by leveraging our trusted iconic brands, promotional scale and super-serving creative worlds that consumers and networks are drawn to," said Bruce Gersh, President of PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE en Espanol, and Head of Four M Studios. "We develop and produce award winning, high quality, compelling long-form television content. Four M Studios has partnered with some of the best storytellers and is primed to continue to capitalize on this momentum."

Since its inception, Four M Studios projects have been bought by networks including ABC, A&E, Apple Worldwide Video, Paramount Network, Investigation Discovery and Netflix. Early successes have evolved into deeper relationships and opportunities with networks, such as "The Story of the Royals," which is currently in production for ABC following last summer's "The Story of Diana," which saw a nine-year ratings high in the timeslot for the network. Investigation Discovery recently announced the expansion of the "PEOPLE Magazine Investigates" franchise with two new series, "PEOPLE Magazine Investigates: Cults" and "PEOPLE Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion."

Time Inc. Productions was formally established in 2016 so the company could keep more creative control of their own stories as they evolved from print to long-form content for screens. Four M Studios will continue to distribute its content through its international distribution arm.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

