Meredith's FOOD & WINE Announces The Best New Chefs In America 2018

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meredith's (NYSE: MDP) (Meredith.com) FOOD & WINE has announced the Best New Chefs in America 2018, the highly anticipated annual list of the most innovative and up-and-coming epicurean talent in the country today. Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, the franchise's 11 winners hail from restaurants in nine cities. The 2018 class joins the ranks of past Best New Chefs, including game changers such as Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Nancy Silverton, Tom Colicchio, Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael Symon, Stephanie Izard, Andrew Carmellini, and David Chang.

FOOD & WINE editors chose the Best New Chefs after a months-long selection process in which Restaurant Editor Jordana Rothman flew 37,000 miles to dine across America. The history of the franchise and the impact that Best New Chefs have made on American cuisine is captured in The Tastemakers, a new 14-minute mini documentary on foodandwine.com and a feature story in the July issue.

"For 30 years, FOOD & WINE has highlighted the country's most brilliant, talented, and up-and-coming chefs for pushing their cuisines forward. This year's class of Best New Chefs is one of the youngest groups to be recognized in the history of the program," said FOOD & WINE Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis. "We're thrilled to announce the 2018 class of Best New Chefs today and celebrate them on all of our brand platforms."

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Best New Chefs, FOOD & WINE is launching a key initiative today: a mentorship program designed to empower the next generation of leaders who will shape American cuisine. The program begins in New York City with a half-day of conversation with industry leaders, like Mike Solomonov, and past BNCs, like Nancy Silverton and Alex Stupak, covering topics ranging from cultivating a healthy kitchen culture and practicing self-care to management skills and business development. This year's class of chefs will also be paired with Best New Chef alums to form a yearlong mentorship. "Strong, strategic leadership in the restaurant industry is needed now more than ever, so we are honoring leaders and organizations dedicated to charting a healthy, inclusive, and respectful path forward—and sharing their strategies with the next generation," said Lewis.

Meet the new class:

FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS 2018

Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

Julia Sullivan, Henrietta Red, Nashville

Liz Johnson, Freedman's, Los Angeles

Jonathan Yao, Kato, Los Angeles

Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis

Clare de Boer & Jess Shadbolt, King, NYC

Katianna Hong, The Charter Oak, St. Helena, California

Kevin Tien, Himitsu, Washington, D.C.

Kate Williams, Lady of the House, Detroit

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

Tonight, the 2018 winners will be celebrated at FOOD & WINE's annual Best New Chefs party at Vandal on Bowery in New York City. The winners will also be featured in the July issue of FOOD & WINE and will be showcased at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen from June 15-17. This list comes on the heels of FOOD & WINE's recent print redesign and precedes the 40th anniversary of the brand in September.

Capital One is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2018 FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs program and event. Best New Chefs event partners include BelGioioso Cheese, illy caffè, Opici Wines, S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, and Sterling Silver Premium Meats. Additionally, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this franchise, the brand partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on a trip to Vegas for the July cover shoot and in-book feature for this year's Best New Chefs.

