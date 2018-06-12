Meredith's FOOD & WINE Premieres Editorial Content Studio at FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP, meredith.com) FOOD & WINE, the ultimate authority on food and drink culture with a reach of nearly 30 million people across all platforms, will be taking its editorial operations on the road this year with the creation of the FOOD & WINE Aspen Studios at the 2018 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, June 15 -17. This is the first time F&W is developing a mobile studio and content hub outside of the Birmingham or New York offices.

Located in downtown Aspen, the FOOD & WINE Aspen Studios will be the central hub for F&W's editorial team throughout the weekend with a working kitchen studio for video creation and space for interviews for the digital, video and social teams. The team plans to film two Facebook Lives and 10 cooking demos and chef interview videos throughout the weekend to feed to Foodandwine.com. The house will be sponsored by S. Pellegrino.

In addition, F&W will be developing sponsored digital content for seven advertising partners during the F&W Classic. This is the first time that the epicurean brand is creating a full-service editorial unit around its signature live event, and a new way of bringing this exclusive weekend to more fans at home.

"The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen stands out as the ultimate culinary weekend experience, and this year, as part of Food & Wine's 40th Anniversary celebration, we'll share even more of it with our audiences on all platforms. We have unparalleled access to game-changing chefs, winemakers, and brewers, which means the story ideas and opportunities for creative collaborations are endless," says Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "The event coverage will create more exposure for the brands and our partners onsite."

Lewis adds, "We are so thrilled to bring FOOD & WINE on the road at our signature event. Moving forward, we expect to use this as a model of how we share stories on location at our other events."

The following advertisers have sponsored content created around the event: ARIA, KitchenAid, Lexus, Merck, Microsoft, Patrón Tequila, and S.Pellegrino. They will be sponsoring Instagram Stories and posts, Facebook Lives, travel guides and online stories. This is in addition to the 2018 event sponsorships from American Express, Beef. It's What's For Dinner, Blue Moon, Delta Faucets, KitchenAid, Lexus, Patrón Tequila, S.Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, and Wines from Spain.

Beyond the sponsored content being developed in partnership with advertisers, the F&W team will be gathering stories, news and interviews with the chefs and culinary personalities on the ground that will live on as evergreen stories.

This is the 36th annual year for the F&W Classic, the premiere food and wine weekend of its kind. The three-day event brings together 5,000 passionate epicureans in exclusive Aspen, CO for more than 80 seminars, talks and tastings hosted by such culinary luminaries as Anne Burrell, Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli, Gabrielle Hamilton, Marcus Samuelsson, Curtis Stone, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern. In addition, attendees will gather in the Grand Tasting Pavilion to sample, sip and discover what's new in wine, food and spirits from over 200 epicurean and lifestyle brands.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and Snapchat. Food & Wine includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, and cookware. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine and food obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere.

­­­­About the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is the epicurean brand's signature event, bringing together the world's foremost authorities on wine and food at over 80 cooking demonstrations and wine seminars. In addition, over 200 wines and luxury lifestyle brands gather together in the Grand Tasting Pavilion, the epicenter of the event, to feature and sample their newest products. Simultaneously, American Express will host its 29th annual Restaurant Trade Program, a unique educational and networking event developed for the professionals who shape the world of hospitality. With planning a year in advance, FOOD & WINE identifies the hottest culinary talent and trends and uses its industry connections to bring an all-star line-up and program to the FOOD & WINE Classic every year.

