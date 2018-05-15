Meredith's FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP, meredith.com) FOOD & WINE, the ultimate authority on food and drink culture, which reaches an audience of nearly 30 million people, announced today that its June issue marks the debut of a fresh editorial redesign. The issue is on newsstands today and is accessible at FoodandWine.com.

Food & Wine, June 2018

Since joining FOOD & WINE in June 2017, Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis has led the brand's creative team to inspire and empower their audience to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. The purpose of the magazine's design evolution is to deliver a fresher look, a more joyful experience, and more service on every page.

"We're excited to give coverage of food, recipes, and drink even more real estate in every issue," said Lewis. "With any creative endeavor, the look will continue to evolve, as will our coverage of the chefs, winemakers, and tastemakers who are shaping our dynamic food and drink culture."

FOOD & WINE's evolving design is a celebration of print and what it does best: driving discovery and engagement. Updates featured in the June issue include the following:

New Sections . A new section called At Home will cover décor, kitchen design, and a column called Cooks on Books, where food personalities like chef Nancy Silverton test new cookbooks by other food personalities like Nigella Lawson. The magazine's back page will be called At My Table, where Gail Simmons , veteran Special Projects Director, will share a recipe, interview, city guide, or wine each month. The rebranded Travel section will include more wine region itineraries, chefs' city guides, and restaurant openings.

. A new section called will cover décor, kitchen design, and a column called Cooks on Books, where food personalities like chef test new cookbooks by other food personalities like Nigella Lawson. The magazine's back page will be called where , veteran Special Projects Director, will share a recipe, interview, city guide, or wine each month. The rebranded section will include more wine region itineraries, chefs' city guides, and restaurant openings. Expanded Content. Handbook , FOOD & WINE's how-to recipe section, is moving to the front of the magazine and expanding to 12 pages in recognition that its readers want more hard-working techniques and recipes. Bottle Service, a section that focuses on wine, cocktails, and beer and is curated by Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle , will also expand to celebrate modern drink culture. The brand has also launched a new video vertical of the same name on FoodandWine.com to accompany the column.

, FOOD & WINE's how-to recipe section, is moving to the front of the magazine and expanding to 12 pages in recognition that its readers want more hard-working techniques and recipes. a section that focuses on wine, cocktails, and beer and is curated by Executive Wine Editor , will also expand to celebrate modern drink culture. The brand has also launched a new video vertical of the same name on FoodandWine.com to accompany the column. The Cover. FOOD & WINE's covers will be bolder, more graphic, more timely, and geared toward bigger reveals on social media, especially Instagram. The brand will frame the theme of each issue to celebrate big brand moments and franchises, like the upcoming July Best New Chefs issue.

Meredith Corporation recently appointed Thomas J. Bair as Publisher of FOOD & WINE. A magazine media veteran, Bair has worked with other companies, including Tiger 21, WME-IMG, The Golf Digest Company, and Men's Health.

"FOOD & WINE is experiencing incredible momentum, including this fresh redesign, the brand's upcoming 40th anniversary, and our Best New Chefs and Food & Wine Classic in Aspen signature franchises. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this team," says Bair. "We have so many opportunities with our talented editors, best-in-class events, and the support of Meredith, a company that understands how to deliver quality and value to readers and the marketplace."

FOOD & WINE's social and digital channels will align with this print redesign. FoodandWine.com was recently awarded a James Beard Media Award for the Personal Essay, "Dear Women. Own Your Stories" by Lisa Donovan. In addition, the brand experienced 44% year-over-year growth in ComScore (March 2017 to March 2018).

