Meredith's Local Media Group And Southern Living Brand Partner To Create New Television Show Based On Southern Lifestyle

DES MOINES, Iowa and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) – the leading media and marketing company reaching nearly 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women – today announced that its Local Media Group will launch a new Southern Living television show starting in April 2020. It will air in all 12 of Meredith's local television markets including Atlanta, Nashville, Greenville, SC, and Mobile, AL.

Ivy Odom will host Meredith's new The Southern Living Show, which premieres in April 2020.

The Southern Living Show will celebrate the Southern lifestyle and cover food, home, travel, and style. The program will be hosted by Ivy Odom, the host of Southern Living's popular Hey Y'all video series on IGTV. Viewers can get a sneak preview of the new show this holiday season when Meredith's 17 television stations air four holiday-focused The Southern Living Show specials starting around Thanksgiving.

"The Southern Living Show represents another outstanding collaboration between Meredith's Local and National Media Groups," said Patrick McCreery, Local Media Group President. "Southern Living's award-winning content featuring recipes, home and gardening, and Southern culture will strike a chord with viewers all over the country."

Production of The Southern Living Show will be a joint effort between the team at Meredith's Food and Video Studios in Birmingham and WSMV-TV in Nashville. The premiere episode will debut the first weekend of April 2020. The series will feature 17 original episodes as well as four Holiday 2020 special programs.

"Southern Living has become a powerhouse brand in video, and I have no doubt that Ivy's Southern charm will appeal to viewers in all of Meredith's local markets," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living magazine. "The fact that The Southern Living Show will air beyond the South in markets like Phoenix, Portland, and Hartford/New Haven speaks to the strength and relevance of the Southern Living brand as well as the continued rising popularity of the South."

With an overall audience now exceeding 25 million, the Southern Living brand is on a roll:

With a nearly 10 percent uptick in advertising for 11 of the past 12 issues, Southern Living magazine now ranks No. 1 in its competitive set in paging, up from No. 4 just a year ago, according to Publishers Information Bureau (PIB).

At the same time, Southern Living's print audience has grown, with an increase of more than 7 percent to 16.6 million readers, Evans said.

Southern Living's digital audience has also surged with website traffic up 33 percent and social traffic up 28 percent.

The Southern Living Show follows the success of PeopleTV's entertainment show People Now Weekend, which is broadcast across Meredith's TV stations. Meredith's Local Media Group will launch a daily People Now broadcast in fall 2020.

