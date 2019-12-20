Meredith's Stop, Breathe & Think Named Top 10 Alexa Skill of the Year 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) newly-acquired Stop, Breathe & Think (SBT) was recently named one of Amazon Alexa's Top 10 Skills of 2019.

"We're thrilled for Stop, Breathe & Think to be recognized among the fast-growing mindfulness space, which has become essential to the health and wellness category. We are extremely pleased that SBT is a part of our growing portfolio of consumer products, services and experiences," said Meredith Consumer Products President Tom Witschi.

Meredith acquired SBT, a leading mobile mindfulness app with more than 17 million emotional check-ins to date, in October and it is part of Meredith's affinity marketing business Synapse. This award-winning app helps users find peace of mind anywhere and allows users to check in with how they are feeling and recommends short activities and guided meditations tuned to those emotions.

SBT's Guided Meditation Alexa skill was selected as one of the 10 best skills of 2019, amongst over 100,000 skills available in the Alexa Skill Store. The skill features over 70 guided meditations designed to reduce the stress and anxiety of daily life. SBT's Alexa skill offering also includes Sweet Dreams, to help with sleep, and a Meditation Timer skill.

"We were early adopters of the Alexa service and it has been incredibly rewarding to evolve with it and witness its growing user base connect with our skills. We are excited to continue teaming up with Amazon's Alexa team and further innovate around voice first wellness experiences" said Stop, Breathe & Think General Manager Julie Campistron.

ABOUT STOP, BREATHE & THINK

Stop, Breathe & Think is a personalized emotional wellness platform that helps kids and adults build the emotional strength and confidence to handle whatever comes their way. The five-star-rated app, winner of the 2017 Webby People's Voice Award for Best Health App, is paving the way to everyday emotional wellness with bite-size personalized content and activities based on user emotions.

Co-founded by Jamie Price and Julie Campistron, Stop, Breathe & Think has achieved large consumer appeal, with over 4.5 million organic downloads. Its personalized experience has been praised by users and media and has allowed the team to build the world's largest database of real-life emotional data, with over 17 million emotional check-ins to date. That data is unequivocally proving the efficacy of the app, especially as it relates to stress and anxiety decrease. Stop, Breathe & Think is available on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa and online at http://www.stopbreathethink.com.

ABOUT SYNAPSE GROUP, INC.

Synapse Group Inc. is a marketing and technology services company focused on building strategic partnerships with some of the largest consumer brands. Synapse creates customized solutions designed to acquire, engage and reward customers. Synapse partners across a variety of industries including online, retail, airline, hospitality and phone. Synapse Group Inc. is a Meredith Corporation company based in Stamford, CT.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

