MERET® USA LLC Launches New MERET Ecommerce Platform with Renewed Branding

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MERET USA LLC, a CA based company, launches a new ecommerce platform to support growing global demand for its emergency response products featuring renewed branding.

The renewed MERET logo and M badge featuring a member from Team MERET captures the heroic duty of the exceptional professionals that use MERET products to save lives. RESPOND TO THE CALL!

"Our brand has always been about trust and our commitment to first responders that depend on our gear. Our renewed branding and messaging reinforce this by defining our mission 'to help the exceptional perform the extraordinary,' and in the end, save lives," says Scott Decker, President and Founder. "A refresh to our classic logo and all marketing visuals will better represent our passion, and the dedication of those who use our products. An upgraded ecommerce platform will also improve the way customers learn about MERET products and will simplify the purchasing process."

Founded in 2008 MERET quickly became recognized as a leading innovator of response bags and gear in the emergency services markets, offering unique features such as ballistic armor protection and infection control to enhance safety for both users and patients.

Decker adds, "We design all our products with extreme attention to detail, quality, and function so that these professionals can focus on the patient and not worry about their equipment. We are dedicated to providing reliable, purpose-driven gear to the heroic men and women who sacrifice, protect, and put themselves in harm's way. We ensure they are ready and prepared with the best gear for their critical tasks."

MERET products actively support some of the largest municipalities, US special government agencies, and emergency service professionals around the world.

To learn more about MERET and its products, please visit www.MeretUSA.com

