MERET® USA LLC Wins 2 Innovation Awards for Industry's Most Pioneering Products of the Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MERET USA LLC received EMS World Innovation Awards for both the TRS PRO X Tactical Response Sling and TURNOUT PRO X Turnout Gear Duffel at the 2023 EMS World Expo.

TURNOUT PRO X Duffel Designed by Firefighters to Properly Store, Carry, and Isolate Contaminated Structural and Wildland Turnout Gear for Cleaning TRS PRO X Tactical Response Sling - Rapid-Access Sling Pack for Operational and Tactical Medics

According to EMS World, an independent panel of judges recognized the industry's most pioneering products of the year that were on display at EMS World Expo, held September 20–22 in New Orleans. Industry experts met with company representatives to evaluate each entry, learn about its application, and determine whether it was worthy of this honor. Two MERET products were selected and received this award.

The TRS Pro X is a rapid-access sling pack designed for operational and tactical medics who need quick access to critical care trauma and bleeding supplies while providing ballistic protection for the user. Experts recognized the innovative sling design and quick access. Just spin it around to your front side, drop the zipper pullers, and the large main pocket swings open for immediate view of four removable and customizable trauma supply panels ready for use or readily deployed to team members.

The TURNOUT PRO X duffel was designed by firefighters to properly store and carry both structural and wildland turnout gear between firehouses or between jobs, and isolate contaminated gear for cleaning. Meets IAFF guidelines and is constructed from non-absorbing infection control construction that can be easily wiped clean and decontaminated and is now in use by some of the largest municipalities in the United States.

"Our team has always focused on delivering innovative solutions to support first responders. As our mission says, we're here 'to help the exceptional perform the extraordinary', and in the end, save lives", says Scott Decker, President and Founder, "We appreciate the recognition and will continue to develop purpose-driven gear for the heroic men and women who sacrifice, protect, and put themselves in harm's way. We want to ensure they are ready and prepared with the best gear for their critical tasks."

Founded in 2008 MERET quickly became recognized as a leading innovator of response bags and gear in the emergency services markets, offering unique features such as ballistic armor protection and infection control to enhance safety for both users and patients.

MERET products actively support some of the largest municipalities, US special government agencies, and emergency service professionals around the world.

