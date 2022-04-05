Merge Adds Fourth Category of Integrations with Unified Ticketing API

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API Inc. , the company offering one API for all customer-facing B2B integrations, announced today the release of its Unified Ticketing API. The expansion to a fourth category of integrations furthers the company's goal of providing companies with a unified solution for all customer-facing integrations.

"The launch of our Unified Ticketing API demonstrates our commitment to freeing developers from the headache of integrations across all categories," said Gil Feig, co-founder of Merge. "Ticketing was built on top of infrastructure that's allowed us to build at a rapid pace while staying confident we can support all of our users' needs. We're excited to support new developers as well as the 1,000-plus that are already on our platform."

In total, Merge now offers 70+ integrations across HR and payroll, applicant tracking system (ATS), accounting, and ticketing services. The company's Unified Ticketing API includes integrations in both the project management and customer service space. Integrations available at launch include Asana , ClickUp , Freshdesk , Front , Intercom , Jira , and Zendesk . Companies such as TripActions, Ramp , and Drata trust Merge's Unified API to act as the integration layer for their B2B products.

"At the end of the day, a Unified API saves developers time and allows them to focus on what matters: their own product," said Merge co-founder Shensi Ding. "Whether we're abstracting away complexity in a category by providing a single set of common models, or offering tools like webhooks and comprehensive SDKs, our expansion to ticketing only further unlocks a new category of use cases for developers."

ABOUT MERGE

Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to over 70+ HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Accounting, and Ticketing integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.

Merge raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Addition, with additional investments from NEA, the CTO of Plaid, the CTO and co-founder of PagerDuty, and more. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City. More at www.merge.dev or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

