Merge and Micromedex Rank Best in KLAS 2026

Merge and Micromedex, offered by Merative, continue to drive innovation and outcomes across thousands of healthcare organizations worldwide, reinforcing their status as industry leaders for clinical excellence and workflow transformation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research has recognized Merge and Micromedex in its 2026 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report. For the 14th time, Merge Hemo ranked as the leader for cardiology hemodynamics, and Merge Cardio ranked in the top three for cardiology, marking the 11th time it has achieved that ranking. For the second time, Micromedex earned Best in KLAS for clinical decision support: point-of-care drug reference, and together with EBSCO celebrates the first Best in KLAS recognition in clinical decision support: point-of-care disease reference for their joint solution, DynaMedex.

In addition to Best in KLAS, Merge also ranked in the top three for PACS and VNA, reflecting a holistic ecosystem that spans cardiology, radiology, and enterprise imaging, for empowering clinical teams with accelerated workflows, easier image reading experiences, and more confidence in patient care decisions.

The first-place rankings for Micromedex and DynaMedex reflect Micromedex's reputation as a trusted resource for clinicians seeking reliable, evidence-based drug information. DynaMedex combines two solutions that have achieved Best in KLAS rankings for six consecutive years (2021 -2026).

"Merge is dedicated to delivering enterprise imaging solutions that streamline workflows and reduce complexity for both clinicians and IT teams," said Ashish Sant, executive vice president and general manager for Merge. "Earning recognition from KLAS year after year is a testament to our team's ongoing collaboration with clients to deliver solutions that help them make decisions with confidence, helping to improve patient outcomes and reduce operational friction."

"Clinicians around the world rely on Micromedex for accurate and reliable clinical information, integrated at the point of care," said Sonika Mathur, executive vice president and general manager for Micromedex. "This Best in KLAS ranking reflects our dedication to delivering a modern user experience and excellent customer service. Through the client feedback we receive from KLAS Research, we know our new homepage and AI-powered search were well received."

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Trusted by 6 of the 10 largest U.S. health systems, Merge by Merative empowers healthcare organizations with advanced medical imaging solutions to enhance workflows, optimize care delivery, and help improve patient outcomes. Merge's Imaging Suite, built on a cloud-native foundation, provides solutions for Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA), PACS, Enterprise Image Viewing, and Workflow Orchestration. Merge's portfolio also includes Best in KLAS Cardiology and Hemodynamic Monitoring and Digital Pathology. Learn more at merative.com/merge

Micromedex by Merative is trusted by healthcare professionals in over 80 countries to provide award-winning clinical decision support solutions for drug and disease information and patient education. Micromedex was named Best in KLAS in 2023 and 2026 (clinical decision support: point-of-care clinical reference), is recognized as a CMS compendium, and has been recognized for its robust editorial process. Learn more at merative.com/clinical-decision-support/micromedex

DynaMedex is a solution for clinical care teams that combines DynaMed® disease evidence from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and drug evidence from Micromedex by Merative. Learn more at dynamedex.com.

Merative provides data, analytics, and technology for healthcare and government social services. With focused innovation and deep expertise, Merative works with providers, employers, health plans, governments, and life sciences companies to improve decision-making and performance. Learn more at merative.com.

