Merge Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API, Inc., the San Francisco and New York City-based API startup which seeks to transform how B2B companies think about customer-facing integrations, announced today that it has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to create even better employee technology experiences. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

Organizations that utilize Merge will benefit from a robust developer experience that allows for easy integration with UKG Pro and UKG Ready. Merge's current customers are able to take advantage of a quick integration with UKG Pro and UKG Ready upon deployment via Merge's HRIS API . Existing UKG Pro and UKG Ready customers now have access to a wide-array of third-party solutions providers who have already integrated with Merge. Additionally, Merge provides seamless authentication, webhooks, integrations management with logging, and issues detection within an unrivaled developer toolkit for organizations looking to easily integrate with UKG Pro and UKG Ready.

"Merge always operates with a goal to empower developers to focus on their core product," said Shensi Ding, co-founder of Merge. "Through Merge's partnership with UKG, our customers can now integrate seamlessly with the industry's most powerful HR products. We couldn't be more thrilled to have collaborated with such a forward-thinking HCM leader while allowing our product to grow."

UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM solution for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management to HR service delivery and industry-leading workforce management.

"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we're able to help our customers solve critical business problems while improving the overall employee experience."

About Merge

Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to ~48 HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and Accounting integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.

Merge has raised $4.5 million led by NEA, with angel investments from Greg Schott (former CEO of Mulesoft), Matthew Prince (CEO of Cloudflare), Tim Junio and Matt Kraning (Co-Founders of Expanse), and Ben Herman (CEO of Canvas). Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City.

