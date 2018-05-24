Merger Between Globalstar, Inc. and Thermo Acquisitions, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

BOSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a shareholder litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether the board of directors of Globalstar, Inc. ("GSAT" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSAT) breached its fiduciary duties by agreeing to a merger with Thermo Acquisitions, Inc. ("Thermo") at an inadequate price.
On April 25, 2018, Globalstar announced it has signed a merger agreement with Thermo, which is controlled by Jay Monroe, who is the CEO, Chairman and controlling shareholder of Globalstar.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Globalstar securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/globalstar.
Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.
