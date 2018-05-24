Merger Between Globalstar, Inc. and Thermo Acquisitions, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

BOSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a shareholder litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether the board of directors of Globalstar, Inc. ("GSAT" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSAT) breached its fiduciary duties by agreeing to a merger with Thermo Acquisitions, Inc. ("Thermo") at an inadequate price.

On April 25, 2018, Globalstar announced it has signed a merger agreement with Thermo, which is controlled by Jay Monroe, who is the CEO, Chairman and controlling shareholder of Globalstar.