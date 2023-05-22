MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention AST SpaceMobile Inc. (f/k/a New Providence Acquisition Corp.) ("ASTS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong have commenced an investigation into the fairness of ASTS' 2021 de-SPAC merger. The ASTS de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

If you are a current ASTS shareholder, contact us for more information

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

