MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. by Freedom VCM, Inc.

News provided by

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK,  May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention ("Franchise Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRG) shareholders who purchased prior to the recent merger announcement: 

On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with Freedom, a consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO Brian Kahn, B. Riley Financial, and Irradiant Partners. As a result of the Merger, Franchise Group stockholders are anticipated to receive only $30.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Franchise Group.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong have commenced an investigation concerning whether the executives, directors, and controlling stockholders of Franchise Group have harmed stockholders by causing the Company to agree to the Merger, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

If you are a current FRG shareholder, contact us for more information by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/mergeracquisition/franchise-group-merger-investigation-form

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

Also from this source

MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.