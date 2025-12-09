Merger of Digital Federal Credit Union and First Tech Federal Credit Union Overwhelmingly Approved by First Tech Members

First Tech Federal Credit Union members approve merger

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The membership of First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) officially approved the previously announced merger with Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU). The organizations will legally combine on January 1, 2026, with First Tech and DCU expected to operate as independent divisions in 2026 under the First Tech Federal Credit Union name. The combined organization will hold $28.7 billion in assets, serve nearly two million members located across America, and operate more than 50 branches across eight states.

This merger creates a nationwide financial cooperative that blends the strengths of two industry leaders, delivering expanded access, enhanced digital capabilities, and a member-first approach. President and CEO of DCU, Shruti Miyashiro, will lead the newly formed First Tech Federal Credit Union.

"This merger of equals is more than a milestone—it's a launchpad," said Shruti Miyashiro, incoming President and CEO of the new credit union. "By joining forces, we're purposefully building something different: a financial partner that designs experiences that are as forward-thinking as the members and communities we serve. The foundation of our future success was laid by Greg, whom I want to thank for his leadership and impact on First Tech and on the credit union industry. Greg's leadership has shown what it means to lead with integrity and serve with heart. Thank you for establishing a legacy that I'm deeply honored to build upon."

"Today, we begin to realize our shared vision of boundless possibilities in service to more than two million current (and eight million prospective) members serving America's technology sectors," said Greg Mitchell, current President and CEO of First Tech. "We share roots with thousands of innovators, dreamers, and doers who seek to build brighter futures for all. We are grateful to the thousands of First Tech employees and members who voted in our election, and I am personally excited to welcome Shruti Miyashiro as my successor effective January 1, 2026. This next step in our journey will deliver great benefits for current and future members, employees and the communities where we live and work. The best is yet to come!"

More information about the merger may be found at DCU.org and Firsttechfed.com .

ABOUT DIGITAL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

DCU is a $12 billion financial cooperative headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Established in 1979 as the credit union for the employees of Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) and their families, today DCU serves over 1.1 million members across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. DCU has a proud legacy of serving many members who are newer to banking, including young-adults, historically underserved, or new arrivals to the U.S. banking system. DCU's member-centric mission and commitment to digital innovation informs how products, solutions and services are created to provide a remarkable experience to support members' financial goals. With 23 branch locations and 35 ATMs across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, members have additional access to DCU's award-winning digital banking platform and mobile app as well as more than 5,600 branches in a shared CO-OP network, plus over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For additional information, visit dcu.org.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Micron, Broadcom, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com .

