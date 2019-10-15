Merger of Top Litigation Boutiques

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two premier litigation boutiques Abelson Herron Halpern LLP and Huang Ybarra Gelberg & May LLP have announced today that their attorneys are joining forces to form Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP as of January 1, 2020.

Abelson Herron Halpern opened its doors in 2005, with a team of litigators formerly from Latham & Watkins focused on insurance recovery litigation. From its offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, it has grown a nationwide reputation and practice, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for its policyholder clients.

Huang Ybarra Gelberg & May was formed in 2014 by trial attorneys who worked together at Munger Tolles & Olson. With a team including former federal prosecutors and seasoned civil litigators, the firm made a quick name for itself winning trials in commercial disputes, and successfully defending white collar and malpractice claims.

"Our two firms are a perfect match — in terms of elite talent, commitment to the excellence of our big-firm roots, and a deep-seeded culture of always putting the client first," said Marc Halpern. Mr. Halpern and Mr. Aaron May were classmates at Stanford Law School, and stayed in touch as their litigation careers took off, and then as each ended up joining and growing different boutique litigation firms. "The opportunity arose to join forces and for both of us, and for our respective partners, it was an absolute no-brainer," remarked Mr. May.

Also named partners are prominent litigators Joe Ybarra and Grant Gelberg. "The combined roster is unbelievable. With top practitioners in several complementary fields, and exceptional trial and appellate litigators," said Mr. Ybarra. "With seventeen attorneys of this caliber, we meet our vision of being able to litigate even the biggest and most challenging cases — while keeping the small-firm nimbleness and attentiveness that have helped make us so successful with our clients and in the courtroom," added Mr. Gelberg.

For more information visit www.halpernmay.com .

Contact:

Marc Halpern

619-618-7002

SOURCE Abelson Herron Halpern LLP; Huang Ybarra Gelberg & May LLP

Related Links

www.halpernmay.com

