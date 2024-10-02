Mergermarket announces 2024 British Private Equity Awards winners

News provided by

ION

Oct 02, 2024, 02:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, held its 20th annual British Private Equity Awards at The Brewery in London on 01 October 2024 recognizing the year's best funds, standout exits, and advisors. The winners were announced live at the ceremony, attended by over 300 guests.

To determine this year's winners, an independent judging process combined the insights of industry veterans with internal expertise and Mergermarket's data and intelligence, ensuring a rigorous selection process from over 100 submissions.

"The British Private Equity Awards honor innovation and excellence within the private equity community," said Rachel Lewis, Head of Auctions and Chair of the Judging Panel at Mergermarket.

"They recognize the industry's successes in returning capital to their investors. During the judging period, the exit value in the UK doubled to GBP 20 billion from the year before. This occurred despite a grueling market and showcased these firms' remarkable flexibility in adapting to market conditions. We are thrilled to recognize the best funds and advisors working in the UK and present awards to 19 firms that excelled this year."

The winners are:

Category

Winner

Commercial due diligence provider of the year

GRAPH Strategy

Corporate financier of the year

Houlihan Lokey

Debt adviser of the year

Clearwater

ESG deal of the year

ABL Health (Foresight Group)

Financial due diligence provider of the year

Grant Thornton

Fundraising of the year

Bowmark Capital Partners VII (Bowmark Partners)

Impact investor of the year

Apax

Law firm of the year – structuring

Kirkland & Ellis

Law firm of the year – transactions

Goodwin

Lender of the year

HSBC

M&A insurance broker of the year

Aon

Mid-market buyout house of the year

Inflexion

Mid-market exit of the year

Perspective (CBPE)

Placement agent of the year

Rede Partners

Secondaries adviser of the year

Evercore

Secondaries investor of the year

Coller Capital

Small buyout exit of the year

Agilio Software (August Equity)

Small buyout house of the year

Foresight Group

Specialist due diligence provider of the year

GK Strategy

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. The ION Analytics platform brings together six unique, powerful services that span global markets making ION Analytics the only choice for capital markets professionals. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/

About Mergermarket

Mergermarket is the premier provider of global proprietary M&A intelligence, data, and predictive analytics. With access to coverage of 1.4 million companies, almost 3,000 sponsors, and powered by 300 journalists and analysts globally, we bring transformative M&A insight and a competitive edge to capital markets professionals, shaping the future of M&A. For more information, visit https://info.mergermarket.com/

For further information, contact: [email protected]

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dealogic ECM Highlights 9M24: Equity deal volumes slow in 3Q amid rising volatility

Dealogic ECM Highlights 9M24: Equity deal volumes slow in 3Q amid rising volatility

Dealogic, an ION Analytics service, published its ECM Highlights 9M24 report today, revealing a slowdown of equity capital market (ECM) activity in...
Mergermarket reports continued global deal-making recovery, mega deals lead the surge

Mergermarket reports continued global deal-making recovery, mega deals lead the surge

Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, reports that the recovery in global deal-making continued into 3Q24 as central banks in Europe and the US...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics