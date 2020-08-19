Mergers And Acquisitions Continue To Reshape Media Intelligence/PR Software Industry - New Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergers and acquisitions activity continues to reshape the market for Media Intelligence solutions for public relations professionals, with existing firms and new market entrants actively pursuing opportunities according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division

The report examines recent trends and current outlook for strategic acquisitions by market participants including Cision, Meltwater, Intrado, as well as acquisitions by financial investors such as Platinum Equity, Vista Equity Partners and Bain Capital.

"We see ongoing M&A action in this space at all levels, from local strategic tuck-ins to major private-equity transactions," says report contributor Chris Porter, Director at Porter Walford Consulting and a consultant to Burton-Taylor. "Platinum Equity's $2.8 billion purchase of Cision in January was a prominent deal but we are also tracking significant regional activity, including innovative transactions in the Nordics, in the heart of Europe and in south-east Asia," Porter said.

Andy Nybo, Managing Director of Burton-Taylor, said, "We know from our analysis of the industry that there is no shortage of prospects for further deals, with strong interest from both regional and global private equity firms. Existing market participants are also increasingly active, with a steady stream of transactions intended to both expand capabilities and extend geographic penetration."

The report examines more than 100 transactions in the Media Intelligence market over the last ten years, exploring the driving factors behind each deal and providing available deal metrics and exploring what has happened since.

The Burton-Taylor Media Intelligence Acquisition Analysis 2020 is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the report can be found here or the report can be purchased by contacting [email protected], or telephone +1 646 225-6696.

The report is available with a focus on a single segment, such as media monitoring or media analysis, or in "complete" form, covering all five market segments as analyzed by Burton-Taylor.

