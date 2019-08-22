Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost the Growth of Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global industrial gas regulator market is expected to witness a substantial growth in coming years. The report states that the market is experiencing this growth as a result of various mergers and acquisitions between oil and gas and gas regulator manufacturers in regions across the globe. Moreover, the growth of the market is also influenced by different technological developments adopted by regulator manufacturers in order to boost their production capacity.

The Market to Witness a 3.4% CAGR During the Forecast

According to the report, the global industrial gas regulator market is expected to witness a consistent growth of 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is expected to be the result of new launches done by regulator manufacturers in order to meet the strict regulatory compliances during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.



The global industrial gas regulator market is expected to generate the revenue valuing US$18.96 Bn by the end of 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to various opportunities that might make companies expand as individual entities. Furthermore, this staggering revenue generation is also the result of a rising application of oil and gas in various sectors of businesses.

These insights help the players to gain essential information about the global industrial gas regulator market. These insights allow the players to make better decisions in order to generate better profit in the market.

New Players to Face Tough Challenge in the Market

The landscape of global industrial gas regulator market is highly competitive. Moreover, it poses a highly consolidated nature. This makes the entry of a new player in global industrial gas regulator quite difficult. In order to overcome this challenge, newcomers are adopting partnerships as a solution for building a sustainable future in the global industrial gas regulator market. This strategy is providing necessary resources to the new players to compete against some of the most prominent players of global industrial gas regulator.

On the other hand, established players are acquiring a competitive edge over their rivals as a result of various acquisitions of multiple small- and medium-scale businesses in the global industrial gas regulator.

Asia Pacific to Gain Maximum Growth

Geographically, the global industrial gas regulator market has a maximum potential in Asia Pacific. The dominance of the region is the result of various technological developments in oil and gas industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Also, the growth of the region is attributed to factors such as growth of single-stage gas regulators in various businesses. Moreover, increasing use of natural gas in multiple applications such as transportation and logistics is also expected to influence the growth of the global industrial regulator market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2016.

Campaigns to Promote Natural Gas as a Fuel to Propel the Market

As a result of growing demand for various industrial gases in industries such as power generation is one of the factor that is expected to influence the growth of global industrial gases market. Additionally, various initiatives by the governments of various countries to promote the application of natural gas is also a major factor that is influencing the growth of the market. These initiatives allow the organizations to setup their businesses in such countries resulting in expansion of their business. Also, application of natural gas for propulsion of vehicles is another factor fueling the growth of global industrial gas regulator market.

Furthermore, advancements in automobile technologies such as engines that run on liquefied natural gas are expected to drive the growth of global industrial gas regulator market in the forecast of 2018 to 2026.

The article is listed by Transparency Market Research titled, "Industrial Gas Regulator Market (Gas Type - Inert, Corrosive and Toxic; Regulator Type - Single Stage and Dual Stage; Application - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Steel & Metal Processing, and Food & Beverages) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global Industrial Gas Regulator Market is segmented on the basis of:

Application

Oil & Gas



Chemical



Steel and Metal processing



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Others

Gas type

Inert



Toxic



Corrosive

Regulator type

Single stage



Dual stage

Region

North America



Canada





U.S.



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia and New Zealand

and



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

