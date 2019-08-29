Mergers and Consolidation of the Payments Technology Industry to Take Center Stage at ETA's Strategic Leadership Forum in Boca Raton

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

The Electronic Transactions Association's (ETA) Strategic Leadership Forum (SLF) will bring together C-suite leaders from the payments industry to discuss the multiple mergers, consolidations and market changes that are redefining the payments landscape. Additionally, ETA will honor the 2019 ETA Hall of Fame inductees at a special breakfast ceremony.

WHO

Attendees will learn about the payments technology industry, with a focus on the current industry inflection points coming from innovation, market consolidation and the entrance of new players in the payments ecosystem. Speakers include:

Keynote – Jeffery S. Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Payments, will discuss how the upcoming merger of Global Payments and TSYS will accelerate Global Payments' technology-enabled, software-driven strategy.

Keynote - Bala Janakiraman, Executive Vice President and Head, Partner Solutions, First Data and Devin McGranahan, Executive Vice President & Senior Group President, Fiserv. Combining First Data and Fiserv has elevated both payments tech firms from behind the scenes to the front pages. Janakiraman and McGranahan will share how the companies are merging two diverse entities into the new Fiserv.

Keynote – Caroline Louveaux, Chief Privacy Officer, Mastercard, will provide insights on how security and privacy demands influence business decisions and impact product development.

Session - The Evolution of eCommerce is driven not just by technology and innovation, but sound, strategic business plans. Panelists Ralph Dangelmaier, Chief Executive Officer, BlueSnap and William Dawsey, Global Director Finance and Payments Systems, Chetu will offer perspectives on what is shaping the next wave of growth.

Session - Private Equity is changing the landscape of the payments industry by creating new companies and transforming businesses. Panelists Christopher Cruz, Managing Director, Searchlight Capital; James Mendelsohn, Libris Finance; Zach Sadek, Partner, Parthenon Capital will discuss what is driving the growth of payments and new areas for consideration.

Session - The Critical Role of the Acquiring Channel panel will focus on the opportunities and observations on the recent merger activities. Panelists include Diana Mehochko, Chief Operating Officer, NCR.

DETAILS

ETA's Strategic Leadership Form will be held September 25 – 27, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL at the Boca Raton Resort & Club.

About ETA: The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. For more information, visit https://www.electran.org/.

