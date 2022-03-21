MergersUS Inc. Announces Significant Growth Investment from 7 Crocketts

Investment enables MergersCorp M&A International Brand to accelerate growth initiatives and bring technology updates to the product suite.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MergersCorp M&A International, the global leader in Mergers and Acquisitions in the lower middle market, today announced that the American operative entity MergersUS Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement for 7 Crocketts to make an equity investment in the company.

MergersCorp M&A International was founded to bridge the gap between the sale of small-middle businesses by local M&A Advisors and Business Brokers and the M&A marketplace for large publicly traded companies across the world. "I saw an untapped niche market of privately held businesses unable to exit their business" stated founder Stefano Endrizzi. This niche market premise has been validated by the multi-billion dollars in Business for Sale listings currently listed on www.mergerscorp.com

Edward Sklar, Managing Partner of MergersUS Inc said: "This investment enables us to complete our digital innovation and recruit additional staff so that we solidify our position as the leading M&A company in the lower middle market".

Nathan Crockett, Founder and CEO at 7Crocketts said: Stefano and Edward have done an exceptional job building a market leading brand and created a unique niche in the M&A sector. I am pleased to join forces to support the continued expansion of the business"

About MergersCorp M&A International

MergersCorp™ M&A International is a leading Lower-Middle Market M&A advisory brand, offering professional M&A services to clients across the world. Today MergersCorp™ M&A International is a global player with a network of Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and brokers selling businesses with annual revenues of $500,000 to $250 Million in technology, construction, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, services, distribution, engineering, education, transportation and more. The team is comprised of senior M&A Advisors, investment banking professionals, business brokers and operating executives, all of whom have an extensive experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars.

About 7Crocketts

7Crocketts is a company with holdings in real estate, nonprofit, and privately held businesses. Business Investments include holdings in; Websites and Marketing, Pets, Aerospace, Theater, Cryptocurrency, Retail, and Passive Income.

