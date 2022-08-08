MergerWare Achieves the Highest Recognition for Security Standards - the Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

By achieving the certification, MergerWare proves its commitment towards adhering to data security's best practices

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MergerWare, a world leading SaaS Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) enterprise platform, announced that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2013 certificate issued by International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the Information Security Management System (ISMS) within an organization. MergerWare has acquired it as a testament to its commitment to information security's best practices and established processes within the organization.

MergerWare has been formally audited by British Standards Institution (BSI), the national standards body of United Kingdom and a globally recognized organization that supplies certification and standard-related services to businesses.

With its rapidly growing business and customers base across the globe, it is imperative for MergerWare to establish to its customers and the industry that it is committed to securing client data. Being ISO 27001:2013 certified confirms to the world that they have a robust ISMS in place and religiously follow improvement process that meets the strictest information security standards in the industry.

"We are proud to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification in our very first attempt. Security has always been one of the fundamental pillars of our commitment to our clients' trust in us to provide a safe and secure platform. We will continue to lead by that example to guarantee our clients' peace of mind when they work with us," cites Dharmendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, MergerWare Corporation.

About MergerWare Corporation:

MergerWare is a SaaS based, secure enterprise M&A platform that helps Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire deal life cycle management through deal pipeline, due-diligence and post-merger integration. The platform helps companies establish a repeatable, high-quality M&A process that diminishes the risks associated with the traditional approach to deal management.

Several large enterprises like Berkeley Research Group (BRG), NEOM, L.E.K Consulting & Cherokee Nation Businesses across the world rely on MergerWare's cloud-based M&A platform to execute their M&A deal and post-merger integration programs. For more information about MergerWare's platform and services, visit their website: https://www.mergerware.com/ or write to [email protected].

Media Contact:

Nilima Ghosh

[email protected]

MergerWare Corporation

10 St James Ave, Flr 11

Boston, MA 02116, USA

Contact : +1(408) 520-9119

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874031/MergerWare_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MergerWare Corporation