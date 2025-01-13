Meri-Margaret Deoudes Named CEO of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

Experienced Non-profit Leader Joins BCAN to Drive Growth and Expand Impact

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) announced today that Meri-Margaret Deoudes has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Deoudes brings over 25 years of transformative leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth, fostering impactful partnerships, and developing innovative programs that engage patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and volunteers.

"Meri-Margaret's exceptional leadership and deep commitment to patient-centered organizations make her the ideal person to lead BCAN into the future," said Jared Sher, Chairman of BCAN's Board of Directors. "Her passion for building meaningful collaborations and her experience in advancing critical health-focused organizations will ensure BCAN continues to grow as a trusted resource for the bladder cancer community."

Prior to joining BCAN, Deoudes held senior leadership roles at prominent nonprofit organizations, including the March of Dimes, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the Parkinson's Foundation, where she helped implement mission-driven goals and foster organizational growth. As CEO of BCAN, she aims to expand the organization's role as a vital resource for bladder cancer patients and their families.

In addition to her non-profit health experience, she held leadership positions in the environmental sector including two posts as CEO of national organizations.

"I am honored to join BCAN and work alongside such a dedicated community of patients, caregivers, volunteers, medical and research professionals and staff," said Deoudes. "I look forward to collaborating with the BCAN community to create better todays and more tomorrows by advancing awareness, advocacy, support, education, and research."

Under Deoudes's guidance, BCAN will continue to champion the needs of patients and caregivers, fostering a community of strength, hope, and resilience.

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

SOURCE The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network