MeriCal Achieves First USP Verification of a Probiotic Supplement

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeriCal, the largest supplier of store brand probiotics, announced today that it has completed and launched the first USP Verified probiotic supplement. By voluntarily participating in USP's Dietary Supplement Verification Program, MeriCal has earned the right to carry the USP Verified Mark on two products. The USP Verified Mark signals that these proprietary probiotic formulations conform to applicable identity, purity and potency requirements established by United States Pharmacopeia (USP). The Anaheim-based company worked with USP to establish testing protocols for multi-strain probiotic supplements, facilitating this achievement.

"We are very excited to be the first manufacturer to offer a USP Verified probiotic," said Jeremy Bartos, Ph.D., MeriCal's Senior Vice President of Research & Development. "USP is a well-known symbol of quality and integrity and will give both consumers and healthcare practitioners something to gravitate towards when deciding between a myriad of otherwise relatively interchangeable probiotic products on the store shelf."

Tom Bovich, MeriCal's President of Retail Sales added, "Through our collaboration with USP, MeriCal has taken a leadership position in the probiotic category by offering excellent guidance and quality assurance to consumers."

"USP is pleased to recognize MeriCal as the first company to have a probiotic supplement successfully complete the Dietary Supplement Verification Program," said John Atwater, Senior Director of USP Verification Services. "Qualifying for this verification program is an accomplishment that demonstrates MeriCal's commitment to quality and operating GMP quality systems for the manufacture of dietary supplements in compliance with officially recognized requirements."

In addition to the high-quality products MeriCal offers today to some of the largest vitamin brands, MeriCal has taken quality to the next level. By launching a probiotic supplement with the USP Verified Mark on the label, MeriCal is pledging to consumers that these products contain the ingredients listed on the label in the correct potency and amount, do not contain harmful levels of specified contaminants, will break down and release into the body within a specified amount of time and have been made using safe, sanitary and well-controlled manufacturing practices according to FDA and USP guidelines. Please contact Tom Bovich for more information: tbovich@merical.com.

About MeriCal, LLC

MeriCal, LLC is a recognized industry leader in the production of high-quality probiotic and other nutritional supplement products. The company provides value-added contract manufacturing and custom bottling and packaging services along with a broad range of laboratory support services to several of the most recognized retailers and nutritional supplement brands in the industry. For more information, please visit www.merical.com.

About USP

USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and food for billions of people worldwide. For more information about USP, visit www.usp.org.

