MeriCal, LLC Announces The Appointment Of Michael Smith As The New Chief Financial Officer

Michael Smith is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of broad finance experience. Smith previously worked as the Chief Financial Officer at National Pasteurized Eggs, and led the sale of the company to Post Holdings, Inc. In addition, he directed the operational restructuring and financing as well as managed a portfolio of over 50 US and international patents. Smith has also worked at Smithbucklin Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mesirow Financial and Deloitte. Smith holds a BS in Accountancy from University of Illinois and an MBA from University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

In his new role, Michael will be reporting directly to Brian Smith who is the Chief Executive Officer of MeriCal. Michael will focus on developing financial solutions and driving compliance to support MeriCal's continued double digit growth that are in the best interest of our customers, investors and vendors.

ABOUT MERICAL, LLC

MeriCal was founded in 1965 and started as a small packaging and distribution center but has grown into one of the industry's leading dietary supplement formulation and custom packaging companies. MeriCal is also one of the largest suppliers of Private Brand Probiotic products in the world, providing services to many of the industry's most recognized retailers and nutritional supplement brands. MeriCal was acquired by Linden Capital Partners in 2016.

MeriCal offers comprehensive expertise in manufacturing dry dosage supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, and powders, in addition to an infinite scope of packaging options. MeriCal has the flexibility to cater to an array of customer needs ranging from short-term contract work to major turnkey production. MeriCal efficiently delivers a competitive edge by way of the latest technology in their state-of-the art facilities.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on leveraged buyouts in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements -- 1) healthcare and life science industry specialization 2) integrated private equity and operating expertise and 3) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden Capital acquired MeriCal in late 2016. For more information visit www.lindenllc.com

