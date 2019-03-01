MeriCal, LLC Names Brent Moore As The New Executive Vice President of Operations
Moore Brings a Background in Lean Operations, Packaging, Procurement and Supply Chain Management with Extensive Industry Knowledge
Mar 01, 2019, 08:15 ET
ANAHEIM, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MeriCal, LLC, one of the nation's leading dietary supplement formulation and manufacturing companies is pleased to announce the hiring of Brent Moore as their new Executive Vice President of Operations to lead the MeriCal Operations Team. Both operations in California and Utah will report to Brent. He has an extensive background in lean operations, packaging, procurement and supply chain management with extensive industry knowledge.
Brent Moore is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of cross-functional operations experience. Moore previously worked as the Vice President of Supply Chain for a leading manufacturer of healthy beverages where he was responsible for purchasing, demand & supply planning, logistics & transportation and customer service for the leading kombucha brand in the U.S. Moore has also been employed by California Polytechnic University, Pharmavite, Mars and Kal-Kan. Moore graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in Packaging.
In his new role, Brent will be reporting to Brian Smith who is the Chief Executive Officer of MeriCal. Brent will focus on collaborating with sales, procurement, demand planning, customer service and manufacturing to ensure we are operating at maximum efficiency and therefore providing exceptional service to MeriCal's customers.
ABOUT MERICAL, LLC
MeriCal was founded in 1965 and started as a small packaging and distribution center but has grown into one of the industry's leading dietary supplement formulation and custom packaging companies. MeriCal is also one of the largest suppliers of Private Brand Probiotic products in the world, providing services to many of the industry's most recognized retailers and nutritional supplement brands. MeriCal was acquired by Linden Capital Partners in 2016.
MeriCal offers comprehensive expertise in manufacturing of supplements in tablets, capsules, powders and gummies, in addition to an infinite scope of packaging options. MeriCal has the flexibility to cater to an array of customer needs ranging from short-term contract work to major turnkey production in our facilities in California and Utah. MeriCal efficiently delivers a competitive edge by way of the latest technology in their state-of-the art facilities.
About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on leveraged buyouts in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements -- 1) healthcare and life science industry specialization 2) integrated private equity and operating expertise and 3) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden Capital acquired MeriCal in late 2016. For more information visit www.lindenllc.com
For more information, visit http://www.merical.com
