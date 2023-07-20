Merida Aerospace Introduces Space of Things: The New Direction of Space Manufacturing

News provided by

Merida Aerospace

20 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The space industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, and this transformation continues to evolve. Companies dedicated solely to rocket launches or satellite systems, CubeSats, and low-orbit satellites are increasingly falling behind. The new space clients are seeking space companies that offer comprehensive services, enabling them to fulfill their needs from start to finish and access all the necessary technology for their projects in one place with a single company.

Continue Reading
Merida Aerospace Introduces Space of Things: The New Direction of Space Manufacturing
Merida Aerospace Introduces Space of Things: The New Direction of Space Manufacturing

Regrettably, such companies are still largely absent in the space industry today. However, Merida Aerospace, a Tampa-based new space start-up, has been working since its inception in 2019 on its innovative concept known as the "Space of Things" or SoT. This concept, introduced by Merida Aerospace, aims to bridge the existing gaps in the space sector by offering comprehensive services and solutions that cater to all needs related to the space industry under one roof.

By unifying all processes within a single company, Merida Aerospace eliminates the need to collaborate with multiple external suppliers, thereby saving time, money, energy, and resources on new space projects. Inspired by the concept of the "Internet of Things" (IoT), the vision of the "Space of Things" was developed. Similar to the Internet, it seeks to address all inquiries and requests associated with the aerospace industry. However, unlike the Internet, it manifests in the real world, providing a one-stop platform for comprehensive space-related services and products. It can be likened to the "Amazon of Space," where anything related to the aerospace industry can be found.

Merida Aerospace offers a diverse range of services through its vertical integration, including rocket launch systems, satellites, space data collection, ground control systems for satellites, deep space, rover design and manufacturing, and operating systems for planetary exploration. This comprehensive approach was conceptualized after extensive market research and analysis of private organizations operating in this sector.

The "Space of Things" concept is set to revolutionize the space industry, driving growth and acceleration while enabling the creation of projects in a fluid and sustainable manner. It has the potential to expedite aerospace missions funded by private investors and companies and provide commercial clients with faster access to aerospace products and services. With a team dedicated to addressing client-specific needs from the design phase to manufacturing and even project deployment into orbit, Merida Aerospace offers a platform that previously did not exist, where clients can find everything they need in one place.

This groundbreaking concept establishes a "one-stop-shop" for the space industry, empowering clients to achieve the completion of their individual projects more efficiently and economically.

Max Villanueva
Merida Aerospace
Tel: 813-408-3264
[email protected]

SOURCE Merida Aerospace

Also from this source

Young Hispanic Aerospace/Mechatronics Engineer Andrea Márquez From Merida Aerospace Has Been Recognized for Her Accomplishment in Planetary Rover Design

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.