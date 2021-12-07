Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires American Sealants Inc.

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of American Sealants Inc (ASI).

Located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, ASI specializes in the innovation of product assembly adhesives and sealants. These dynamic solutions are used in multiple applications and markets, including industrial, DIY, transportation, residential and commercial building, and construction.

ASI will join Meridian's Industrial Division, which serves the Flooring, Packaging and Product Assembly markets. The company brings a broad product line and technology base to the division's Product Assembly category.

"ASI is a valuable addition to the Meridian portfolio, further extending our reach as a full-service solution provider of high-performance adhesives and sealants to our customers," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "We are excited to have ASI drive our Product Assembly focus, and we are looking forward to the company's extensive product offering and technology base broadening the solutions we can offer our customers."



Established in 1987, ASI provides sealant and adhesive technical support and packaging solutions to customers around the world. The company offers high volume users the opportunity to private label silicone and sealant products, while simultaneously providing custom packaging innovations.

The company will be led by President Andrew Zaremba, as past president, Chris Zaremba, steps into a consulting role.

"Our ASI team is enthusiastic about joining Meridian," said Andrew Zaremba. "Having the backing of Meridian will allow us to further grow our business and support our customers. I have worked with the Meridian team in the past and am looking forward to the innovative technology and expertise this portfolio of leading companies brings to this partnership."



For more information regarding ASI, visit https://www.americansealantsinc.com .

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas and EMEA, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com .

