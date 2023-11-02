Meridian announces release of the TrueFlex Finance™ family of services for equipment financing.

Meridian Leasing

02 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian announces the launch of TrueFlex Finance™, a family of offerings that provide complete flexibility for equipment financing.

TrueFlex Finance is made up of six distinct and powerful products. Through any combination of these products, organizations can take advantage of Meridian's industry expertise and truly flexible financing.

With each product aimed at a specific financing model, TrueFlex Finance™ can be utilized in any industry, and organizations of all sizes can benefit from complete flexibility in their equipment financing and acquisition.

"The path of equipment financing can be confusing and overcomplicated at times, and we know that our customers can benefit from a transparent and robust set of financial services," said Steve Zogg, President of Meridian Leasing, "which is why we have launched TrueFlex Finance™. Every product in this line offers unprecedented flexibility and clarity in the way our customers can approach getting the equipment they need, when they need it, and within budget."

Customers that have seen incredible success with TrueFlex Finance™, include Irving Specialists Surgical Center (ISSC), in Irving, Texas. ISSC was growing their facility from the ground up and needed to decide how they were going to acquire the equipment they needed. With a traditional banking partner, ISSC and its physicicans would have had to pay out nearly 20% for the equipment. With TrueFlex Finance™, they were able to preserve cashflow and prepare their facility for the future.

Nathan Cumbie, President at Irving Specialists Surgical Center (ISSC), said "Meridian's TrueFlex Finance™ has made the equipment acquisition process seamless.". As an independent surgical center, ISSC depends on transparent, consistent, and flexible financing to ensure their surgeons can operate how and when they need to.

Regardless of which products customers choose, TrueFlex Finance™ brings clients unified billing, simplified administrative operations and world-class industry expertise.

https://www.meridianleasing.com 

TrueFlex Value™
Transparent and flexible Fair Market Value operating leases that preserve cash-flow, and keep your equipment refereshed

TrueFlex Eaas™ (Equipment as a Service)
Modern and customizable financing solutions based on usage

TrueFlex Clear™
Simplified capital leases with the option to purchase, backed by world-class industry expertise and back-office support

TrueFlex Access™
Improve cashflow while still using existing equipment with predictable and affordable monthly payments

TrueFlex Rental™
Short and long term rentals based on a company's unique financial and project needs

TrueFlex Portal™
Asset tracking that allows companies to regain the hours of tedious administrative work and avoid the headaches of managing spreadsheets

For media inquiries please contact:

Scott Schrader
VP, Marketing and Business Development
312-488-9715
[email protected]

SOURCE Meridian Leasing

