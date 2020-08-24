Meridian Appoints James Kiamos As CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian is pleased to announce the appointment of James Kiamos as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Centene's Illinois market including Meridian in Illinois and YouthCare program effective beginning August 24, 2020.

Mr. Kiamos brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including executive experience at Illinois-based Medicaid health plans. Most recently, Mr. Kiamos served as CEO for CountyCare Health Plan in Cook County, Illinois. Previously, he was President and CEO for Family Health Network.

"James has extensive experience in healthcare leadership and serving vulnerable populations in Illinois," said David Thomas, Executive Vice President of Markets for Centene Corporation, Meridian's parent company. "His commitment to providing access to high-quality healthcare and deep understanding of the Illinois market will be invaluable to improving the health outcomes of our members."

About Meridian

Meridian in Illinois and WellCare of Illinois provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative (MeridianComplete) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) across the state. Meridian and WellCare are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/illinois.

