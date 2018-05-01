Meridian Bank Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Meridian Bank

May 1, 2018

MALVERN, Pa., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bank (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018, which generated a return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.61% and 5.07%, respectively.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO, commented: "Our strong loan growth continued through the first quarter with commercial/industrial and real estate having equally good performance. Meridian's outreach efforts and building reputation is bringing consistent opportunities in a dynamic market. The new Philadelphia location, opened in April, will bring more loan and deposit potential in a growing metro location."

First Quarter Highlights

  • Loans increased $45.8 million or 6.6% during the quarter and $112.6 million or 17.9% since March 31, 2017.
  • Total deposits increased $52.2 million or 8.3% during the quarter and $113.5 million or 20.1% year over year.
  • We opened our new Philadelphia office at 1760 Market Street.
  • Borrowings decreased $22.2 million, or 20.5%, during the quarter. Subordinated debt was reduced by $4 million, or 30.1%, due to the partial payoff of certain debt instruments.
  • Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were only 0.02% of total average loans for the first quarter of 2018. Non-performing loans were 0.38% of total loans at March 31, 2018.
  • On a year-over-year basis, net income available to common stockholders increased $1.5 million.

Income Statement Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $186 thousand, or ($0.05) per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.  The increase was largely attributable to the loss of $870 thousand incurred by the mortgage division in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the loss of $136 thousand in 2018. In addition, $289 thousand in preferred dividends were eliminated after repurchasing all of the outstanding shares of preferred stock in the previous quarter.

Total interest income for the three months ending March 31, 2018 was $9.8 million, which represented a $1.7 million, or 20.9%, increase compared with the three months ending March 31, 2017.  The increase in income was attributable to a $109.1 million increase in average earning assets, year over year, helped by an increase of 15 basis points in yield on earning assets, to 4.95% from 4.74% for same period in 2017. The commercial loan portfolio and home equity loan portfolio yields, in particular, rose 39 and 45 basis points, respectively.

Total interest expense rose $728 thousand or 52.9% to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $107.8 million, year over year, as well as an overall increase of 35 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing funds reflective of the overall increase in market rates.

Net interest income increased $964 thousand, or 14.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to $7.7 million from $6.7 million for the same period in 2017. The net-interest margin remained strong for the first quarter of 2018 at 3.89%, compared with 3.94% for the first quarter of 2017. The strength in the Bank's net-interest margin reflects the size and asset quality of the loan portfolio, as well as the $13.2 million or 13.9% increase in average non-interest bearing deposits period over period.  The provision for loan losses increased $395 thousand to $554 thousand for the first quarter 2018 compared to $159 thousand for the same period in 2017 due primarily to the significant level of loan growth in the current quarter.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.1 million, up $120 thousand or 1.7% from the first quarter of 2017.  The overall increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage and wealth management divisions. Wealth management revenue increased $975 thousand to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $103 thousand for the same period in 2017, due to the acquisition in our Wealth Division in the second quarter of 2017.  Mortgage banking fee revenue decreased $855 thousand, or 13.1%, from $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to $5.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2018.  This decrease was due to lower levels of loans sold, which was $127.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $142.7 million for the same period in 2017.  This was partially offset by an increase in the margin of 13 basis points. 

Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, down $832 thousand, or 6.2%, from $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.  The decrease is mainly attributable to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense, which decreased $1.2 million or 12.3%, as full- time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division were reduced. In addition, loan expenses decreased $173 thousand, or 6.3% reflecting the lower level of mortgage originations. Occupancy and business development expenses, which increased $82 thousand or 9.3% and $159 thousand or 37.7%, respectively, were up due primarily to the new business locations.  Professional fees increased $112 thousand or 30.4% due to increased legal and accounting related to public filings.  Other expenses were up period over period by $139 thousand or 12.1%. The increase was primarily as the result of higher levels of communication, software and other employee related expenses which amounted to an additional $83 thousand combined year over year, as well as $68 thousand of amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition in our Wealth Division.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2018, total assets were $883.5 million compared with $856.0 million as of December 31, 2017 and $748.7 million as of March 31, 2017. Total assets increased $134.8 million, or 18.0%, on a year-over-year basis primarily due to strong loan growth.  Total assets increased $27.5 million, or 3.2%, on a quarter-over-quarter basis mostly due to net new loans of $45.8 million, partially offset by lower levels of cash and the seasonal pay down of the held-for-sale mortgage portfolio.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, grew $45.8 million, or 6.6%, to $740.4 million as of March 31, 2018, from $694.6 million as of December 31, 2017. It is an increase of $112.6 million, or 17.9%, from $627.8 million as of March 31, 2017. The increase in loans for all periods is attributable to several commercial categories as the Bank continues to grow its presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial loans increased $21.1 million, or 10.6%, year over year and $15.8 million, or 7.5%, during the quarter.  Commercial real estate and commercial construction loans combined increased $90.4 million, or 29.7%, year over year and $16.2 million, or 14.9%, in the first quarter.

Residential loans held in portfolio increased $4.6 million, or 14.0%, in the first quarter and $4.8 million, or 14.9%, year over year as certain loan products or terms were targeted to hold in portfolio. The residential mortgage loans-for-sale portfolio was $30.9 million, $35.0 million and $27.9 million as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively, reflecting the seasonality of the cycle.

Deposits were $679.3 million as of March 31, 2018, up $52.2 million, or 8.3%, from the prior quarter and $113.5 million, or 20.0%, from March 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $5.1 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2017 and increased $12.4 million, or 13.3%, from March 31, 2017. New business relationships fueled the increases.  Money market accounts/savings accounts decreased $13.1 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2017 and $12.2 million, or 5.4%, since March 31, 2017 while interest-bearing checking accounts increased $28.0 million, or 34.3%, during the quarter, and $32.3 million or 41.7% year over year reflecting the customer's preference for checking accounts over money market accounts. Certificates of deposit increased $32.1 million, or 14.7%, during the quarter and $81.0 million, or 47.8%, year over year as a result of wholesale funds management in the rising rate environment.

Capital ratios remain strong, reflecting the capital raise in the fourth quarter. At March 31, 2018, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.69%, Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.36%, common equity Tier 1 risk based capital was 12.36% and total risk-based capital was 14.46%. Quarter-end numbers show a total shareholder equity-to-total assets ratio of 11.59% and a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.03%. Tangible book value per share was $15.16 as of March 31, 2018, compared with $15.00 as of December 31, 2017, and $15.49 as of March 31, 2017.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remained strong. The Bank realized net charge-offs of 0.02% of total average loans for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, compared with net charge-offs of 0.09% for the quarter ending December 31, 2017. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $3.4 million as of March 31, 2018, $3.6 million at December 31, 2016, and $4.4 million as of March 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for quarter end was 0.38% compared to 0.42% as of December 31, 2017. The non-performing loans were 0.38% of total loans as of March 31, 2018, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding mortgages available for sale, was 0.99%.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Bank, is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with 23 offices in the greater Philadelphia Metro market. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and retail loan and deposit products, along with wealth management and electronic payment services. Meridian Mortgage, a division of the Bank, is a top tier provider of residential mortgage loans. For additional information visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com.  Member FDIC.

Quarterly

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

1st QTR

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

Earnings and Per Share Data




Net income 

1,270

289

1,398

1,243

103

Net income available to common stockholders

1,270

(11)

1,109

954

(186)

Basic earnings per common share

$0.20

$0.00

$0.30

$0.26

($0.05)

Book value per common share

$16.01

$15.86

$16.12

$15.81

$15.49

Tangible book value per common share

$15.16

$15.00

$14.60

$14.28

$15.49

Common shares outstanding

6,392

6,392

3,685

3,685

3,685

Weighted average common shares outstanding

6,392

4,575

3,685

3,685

3,685






Performance Ratios




Return on average assets

0.61%

0.14%

0.70%

0.66%

0.06%

Return on average equity

5.07%

1.19%

7.77%

7.20%

0.60%

Net interest margin (TEY)

3.89%

3.98%

3.88%

3.91%

3.94%

Efficiency ratio

85%

86%

84%

85%

98%






Asset Quality Ratios




Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.02%

0.09%

0.07%

0.02%

(0.02%)

Non-performing loans/Total loans

0.38%

0.43%

0.87%

0.61%

0.67%

Non-performing assets/Total assets

0.38%

0.42%

0.78%

0.53%

0.59%

Allowance for credit loss/Total loans

0.95%

0.91%

0.90%

0.91%

0.87%

Allowance for credit loss/Total loans held for investment

0.99%

0.96%

0.94%

0.96%

0.91%

Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans

249.11%

210.71%

102.83%

149.30%

129.85%






Capital Ratios




Total equity/Total assets

11.59%

11.84%

8.99%

9.11%

9.34%

Tangible common equity/Tangible assets

11.03%

11.27%

7.39%

7.47%

7.63%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.69%

12.37%

8.62%

8.79%

9.77%

Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.36%

12.85%

7.46%

7.55%

8.37%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.36%

12.85%

9.20%

9.36%

10.25%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.46%

15.52%

11.93%

12.18%

13.09%


Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017




Interest Income


Interest and fees on loans

9,493

7,861

Investments

303

243

   Total interest income

9,796

8,104




Interest Expense


Deposits

1,659

902

Borrowings

445

474

   Total interest expense

2,104

1,376




Net interest income

7,692

6,728

Provision for loan losses

554

159

Net interest income after provision

7,138

6,569




Non-Interest Income


Mortgage banking revenue

5,652

6,507

Wealth management fees

1,078

103

BOLI earnings

78

29

Service charges and other income

248

297

   Total non-interest income

7,056

6,936




Non-Interest Expense


Salaries and employee benefits

8,436

9,614

Loan expenses

532

705

Occupancy & equipment

960

878

Professional fees

479

367

Advertising & business development

581

422

Data processing

288

261

Other non-interest expense

1,286

1,147

   Total non-interest expense

12,562

13,394




Net income before income tax expense

1,632

111

Income tax expense

362

8




Net Income 

1,270

103

Dividends on preferred stock

-

289




Net Income available to common stockholders

$1,270

($186)




Common shares outstanding

6,392

3,685

Net income per common share

$0.20

($0.05)




Fully diluted common shares outstanding

6,426

3,685

Fully diluted net income per common share

$0.20

($0.05)


Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017










Assets








Cash & cash equivalents

$24,964

$35,506

$9,527

$10,349

$17,140

Investment securities 

51,372

52,867

50,662

51,027

48,237

Mortgage loans held for sale

30,858

35,024

32,350

36,411

27,908

Loans, net of fees and costs

740,408

694,637

676,334

648,398

627,827

Allowance for credit losses 

(7,138)

(6,709)

(6,359)

(6,214)

(5,709)

Bank premises and equipment, net

10,446

9,741

9,321

8,915

8,719

Bank owned life insurance

11,347

11,269

11,187

11,105

11,023

Other real estate owned

427

437

59

-

-

Other assets

20,837

23,263

20,825

20,670

13,540

Total Assets

$883,521

$856,035

$803,906

$780,661

$748,685










Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity








Liabilities








Non-interest bearing deposits

$105,576

$100,454

$101,061

$97,994

$93,205

Interest bearing deposits








   Interest checking

109,914

81,872

80,420

79,919

77,591

   Money market / savings accounts

213,282

226,374

210,931

209,826

225,482

   Certificates of deposit

250,531

218,409

225,270

171,780

169,527

   Total interest bearing deposits

573,727

526,655

516,621

461,525

472,600

Total deposits

679,303

627,109

617,682

559,519

565,805

Borrowings

86,366

108,613

92,264

129,817

93,690

Subordinated debt

9,308

13,308

13,376

13,376

13,376

Other liabilities

6,184

5,642

8,350

6,811

5,871

Total Liabilities

781,161

754,672

731,672

709,523

678,742










Stockholder's Equity

102,360

101,363

72,234

71,138

69,943










Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$883,521

$856,035

$803,906

$780,661

$748,685



Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017











Interest income

$9,796

$9,807

$9,191

$8,616

$8,104

Interest expense

2,104

1,974

1,850

1,581

1,376

Net interest income

7,692

7,833

7,341

7,035

6,728

Provision for credit losses

554

716

665

621

159

Non-interest income

7,056

9,177

10,450

10,137

6,936

Non-interest expense

12,562

14,633

15,012

14,651

13,394

Income before income tax expense

1,632

1,661

2,114

1,900

111

Income tax expense

362

1,372

716

657

8

Net Income 

$1,270

$289

$1,398

$1,243

$103











Preferred stock dividends and accretion

-

300

289

289

289

Net income available to common stockholders

$1,270

($11)

$1,109

$954

($186)











Weighted average common shares outstanding

6,392

4,575

3,685

3,685

3,685

Net income per common share

$0.20

$0.00

$0.30

$0.26

($0.05)











Fully diluted common shares outstanding

6,426

4,575

3,713

3,715

3,685

Fully diluted net income per common share

$0.20

$0.00

$0.30

$0.26

($0.05)

Chris Annas
484-568-5001
cannas@meridianbanker.com

 

