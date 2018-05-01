Meridian Bank Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO, commented: "Our strong loan growth continued through the first quarter with commercial/industrial and real estate having equally good performance. Meridian's outreach efforts and building reputation is bringing consistent opportunities in a dynamic market. The new Philadelphia location, opened in April, will bring more loan and deposit potential in a growing metro location."

First Quarter Highlights

Loans increased $45.8 million or 6.6% during the quarter and $112.6 million or 17.9% since March 31, 2017 .

or 6.6% during the quarter and or 17.9% since . Total deposits increased $52.2 million or 8.3% during the quarter and $113.5 million or 20.1% year over year.

or 8.3% during the quarter and or 20.1% year over year. We opened our new Philadelphia office at 1760 Market Street.

office at 1760 Market Street. Borrowings decreased $22.2 million , or 20.5%, during the quarter. Subordinated debt was reduced by $4 million , or 30.1%, due to the partial payoff of certain debt instruments.

, or 20.5%, during the quarter. Subordinated debt was reduced by , or 30.1%, due to the partial payoff of certain debt instruments. Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were only 0.02% of total average loans for the first quarter of 2018. Non-performing loans were 0.38% of total loans at March 31, 2018 .

. On a year-over-year basis, net income available to common stockholders increased $1.5 million .

Income Statement Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $186 thousand, or ($0.05) per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was largely attributable to the loss of $870 thousand incurred by the mortgage division in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the loss of $136 thousand in 2018. In addition, $289 thousand in preferred dividends were eliminated after repurchasing all of the outstanding shares of preferred stock in the previous quarter.

Total interest income for the three months ending March 31, 2018 was $9.8 million, which represented a $1.7 million, or 20.9%, increase compared with the three months ending March 31, 2017. The increase in income was attributable to a $109.1 million increase in average earning assets, year over year, helped by an increase of 15 basis points in yield on earning assets, to 4.95% from 4.74% for same period in 2017. The commercial loan portfolio and home equity loan portfolio yields, in particular, rose 39 and 45 basis points, respectively.

Total interest expense rose $728 thousand or 52.9% to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $107.8 million, year over year, as well as an overall increase of 35 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing funds reflective of the overall increase in market rates.

Net interest income increased $964 thousand, or 14.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to $7.7 million from $6.7 million for the same period in 2017. The net-interest margin remained strong for the first quarter of 2018 at 3.89%, compared with 3.94% for the first quarter of 2017. The strength in the Bank's net-interest margin reflects the size and asset quality of the loan portfolio, as well as the $13.2 million or 13.9% increase in average non-interest bearing deposits period over period. The provision for loan losses increased $395 thousand to $554 thousand for the first quarter 2018 compared to $159 thousand for the same period in 2017 due primarily to the significant level of loan growth in the current quarter.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.1 million, up $120 thousand or 1.7% from the first quarter of 2017. The overall increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage and wealth management divisions. Wealth management revenue increased $975 thousand to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $103 thousand for the same period in 2017, due to the acquisition in our Wealth Division in the second quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking fee revenue decreased $855 thousand, or 13.1%, from $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to $5.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2018. This decrease was due to lower levels of loans sold, which was $127.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $142.7 million for the same period in 2017. This was partially offset by an increase in the margin of 13 basis points.

Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, down $832 thousand, or 6.2%, from $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense, which decreased $1.2 million or 12.3%, as full- time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division were reduced. In addition, loan expenses decreased $173 thousand, or 6.3% reflecting the lower level of mortgage originations. Occupancy and business development expenses, which increased $82 thousand or 9.3% and $159 thousand or 37.7%, respectively, were up due primarily to the new business locations. Professional fees increased $112 thousand or 30.4% due to increased legal and accounting related to public filings. Other expenses were up period over period by $139 thousand or 12.1%. The increase was primarily as the result of higher levels of communication, software and other employee related expenses which amounted to an additional $83 thousand combined year over year, as well as $68 thousand of amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition in our Wealth Division.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2018, total assets were $883.5 million compared with $856.0 million as of December 31, 2017 and $748.7 million as of March 31, 2017. Total assets increased $134.8 million, or 18.0%, on a year-over-year basis primarily due to strong loan growth. Total assets increased $27.5 million, or 3.2%, on a quarter-over-quarter basis mostly due to net new loans of $45.8 million, partially offset by lower levels of cash and the seasonal pay down of the held-for-sale mortgage portfolio.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, grew $45.8 million, or 6.6%, to $740.4 million as of March 31, 2018, from $694.6 million as of December 31, 2017. It is an increase of $112.6 million, or 17.9%, from $627.8 million as of March 31, 2017. The increase in loans for all periods is attributable to several commercial categories as the Bank continues to grow its presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial loans increased $21.1 million, or 10.6%, year over year and $15.8 million, or 7.5%, during the quarter. Commercial real estate and commercial construction loans combined increased $90.4 million, or 29.7%, year over year and $16.2 million, or 14.9%, in the first quarter.

Residential loans held in portfolio increased $4.6 million, or 14.0%, in the first quarter and $4.8 million, or 14.9%, year over year as certain loan products or terms were targeted to hold in portfolio. The residential mortgage loans-for-sale portfolio was $30.9 million, $35.0 million and $27.9 million as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively, reflecting the seasonality of the cycle.

Deposits were $679.3 million as of March 31, 2018, up $52.2 million, or 8.3%, from the prior quarter and $113.5 million, or 20.0%, from March 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $5.1 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2017 and increased $12.4 million, or 13.3%, from March 31, 2017. New business relationships fueled the increases. Money market accounts/savings accounts decreased $13.1 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2017 and $12.2 million, or 5.4%, since March 31, 2017 while interest-bearing checking accounts increased $28.0 million, or 34.3%, during the quarter, and $32.3 million or 41.7% year over year reflecting the customer's preference for checking accounts over money market accounts. Certificates of deposit increased $32.1 million, or 14.7%, during the quarter and $81.0 million, or 47.8%, year over year as a result of wholesale funds management in the rising rate environment.

Capital ratios remain strong, reflecting the capital raise in the fourth quarter. At March 31, 2018, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.69%, Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.36%, common equity Tier 1 risk based capital was 12.36% and total risk-based capital was 14.46%. Quarter-end numbers show a total shareholder equity-to-total assets ratio of 11.59% and a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.03%. Tangible book value per share was $15.16 as of March 31, 2018, compared with $15.00 as of December 31, 2017, and $15.49 as of March 31, 2017.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remained strong. The Bank realized net charge-offs of 0.02% of total average loans for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, compared with net charge-offs of 0.09% for the quarter ending December 31, 2017. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $3.4 million as of March 31, 2018, $3.6 million at December 31, 2016, and $4.4 million as of March 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for quarter end was 0.38% compared to 0.42% as of December 31, 2017. The non-performing loans were 0.38% of total loans as of March 31, 2018, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding mortgages available for sale, was 0.99%.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Bank, is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with 23 offices in the greater Philadelphia Metro market. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and retail loan and deposit products, along with wealth management and electronic payment services. Meridian Mortgage, a division of the Bank, is a top tier provider of residential mortgage loans. For additional information visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.



Quarterly (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017

1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Earnings and Per Share Data









Net income 1,270 289 1,398 1,243 103 Net income available to common stockholders 1,270 (11) 1,109 954 (186) Basic earnings per common share $0.20 $0.00 $0.30 $0.26 ($0.05) Book value per common share $16.01 $15.86 $16.12 $15.81 $15.49 Tangible book value per common share $15.16 $15.00 $14.60 $14.28 $15.49 Common shares outstanding 6,392 6,392 3,685 3,685 3,685 Weighted average common shares outstanding 6,392 4,575 3,685 3,685 3,685











Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 0.61% 0.14% 0.70% 0.66% 0.06% Return on average equity 5.07% 1.19% 7.77% 7.20% 0.60% Net interest margin (TEY) 3.89% 3.98% 3.88% 3.91% 3.94% Efficiency ratio 85% 86% 84% 85% 98%











Asset Quality Ratios









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02% 0.09% 0.07% 0.02% (0.02%) Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.38% 0.43% 0.87% 0.61% 0.67% Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.38% 0.42% 0.78% 0.53% 0.59% Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 0.95% 0.91% 0.90% 0.91% 0.87% Allowance for credit loss/Total loans held for investment 0.99% 0.96% 0.94% 0.96% 0.91% Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans 249.11% 210.71% 102.83% 149.30% 129.85%











Capital Ratios









Total equity/Total assets 11.59% 11.84% 8.99% 9.11% 9.34% Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 11.03% 11.27% 7.39% 7.47% 7.63% Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.69% 12.37% 8.62% 8.79% 9.77% Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.36% 12.85% 7.46% 7.55% 8.37% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.36% 12.85% 9.20% 9.36% 10.25% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.46% 15.52% 11.93% 12.18% 13.09%



Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017







Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans 9,493

7,861 Investments 303

243 Total interest income 9,796

8,104







Interest Expense





Deposits 1,659

902 Borrowings 445

474 Total interest expense 2,104

1,376







Net interest income 7,692

6,728 Provision for loan losses 554

159 Net interest income after provision 7,138

6,569







Non-Interest Income





Mortgage banking revenue 5,652

6,507 Wealth management fees 1,078

103 BOLI earnings 78

29 Service charges and other income 248

297 Total non-interest income 7,056

6,936







Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits 8,436

9,614 Loan expenses 532

705 Occupancy & equipment 960

878 Professional fees 479

367 Advertising & business development 581

422 Data processing 288

261 Other non-interest expense 1,286

1,147 Total non-interest expense 12,562

13,394







Net income before income tax expense 1,632

111 Income tax expense 362

8







Net Income 1,270

103 Dividends on preferred stock -

289







Net Income available to common stockholders $1,270

($186)







Common shares outstanding 6,392

3,685 Net income per common share $0.20

($0.05)







Fully diluted common shares outstanding 6,426

3,685 Fully diluted net income per common share $0.20

($0.05)



Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017



















Assets

















Cash & cash equivalents $24,964

$35,506

$9,527

$10,349

$17,140 Investment securities 51,372

52,867

50,662

51,027

48,237 Mortgage loans held for sale 30,858

35,024

32,350

36,411

27,908 Loans, net of fees and costs 740,408

694,637

676,334

648,398

627,827 Allowance for credit losses (7,138)

(6,709)

(6,359)

(6,214)

(5,709) Bank premises and equipment, net 10,446

9,741

9,321

8,915

8,719 Bank owned life insurance 11,347

11,269

11,187

11,105

11,023 Other real estate owned 427

437

59

-

- Other assets 20,837

23,263

20,825

20,670

13,540 Total Assets $883,521

$856,035

$803,906

$780,661

$748,685



















Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Non-interest bearing deposits $105,576

$100,454

$101,061

$97,994

$93,205 Interest bearing deposits

















Interest checking 109,914

81,872

80,420

79,919

77,591 Money market / savings accounts 213,282

226,374

210,931

209,826

225,482 Certificates of deposit 250,531

218,409

225,270

171,780

169,527 Total interest bearing deposits 573,727

526,655

516,621

461,525

472,600 Total deposits 679,303

627,109

617,682

559,519

565,805 Borrowings 86,366

108,613

92,264

129,817

93,690 Subordinated debt 9,308

13,308

13,376

13,376

13,376 Other liabilities 6,184

5,642

8,350

6,811

5,871 Total Liabilities 781,161

754,672

731,672

709,523

678,742



















Stockholder's Equity 102,360

101,363

72,234

71,138

69,943



















Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $883,521

$856,035

$803,906

$780,661

$748,685





Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017





















Interest income

$9,796

$9,807

$9,191

$8,616

$8,104 Interest expense

2,104

1,974

1,850

1,581

1,376 Net interest income

7,692

7,833

7,341

7,035

6,728 Provision for credit losses

554

716

665

621

159 Non-interest income

7,056

9,177

10,450

10,137

6,936 Non-interest expense

12,562

14,633

15,012

14,651

13,394 Income before income tax expense

1,632

1,661

2,114

1,900

111 Income tax expense

362

1,372

716

657

8 Net Income

$1,270

$289

$1,398

$1,243

$103





















Preferred stock dividends and accretion

-

300

289

289

289 Net income available to common stockholders

$1,270

($11)

$1,109

$954

($186)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding

6,392

4,575

3,685

3,685

3,685 Net income per common share

$0.20

$0.00

$0.30

$0.26

($0.05)





















Fully diluted common shares outstanding

6,426

4,575

3,713

3,715

3,685 Fully diluted net income per common share

$0.20

$0.00

$0.30

$0.26

($0.05)

