Meridian Behavioral Health Names Lewis Zeidner as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Behavioral Health (Meridian) today announced it has named Lewis P. Zeidner, PhD as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Zeidner is a seasoned healthcare executive and has an extensive history of working in the behavioral health sector. Most recently, he was Vice President of Mental Health & Addiction Services at M Health Fairview Health System, where he provided leadership for the Mental Health and Addiction Service Line including in-patient, emergency department, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, child and adult, and substance abuse, with responsibility for care at eleven hospitals, two residential programs, nine sites of programmatic care and several clinics.

Dr. Zeidner commented, "Access to high quality mental health and substance use care in both urban and rural parts of Minnesota for those with Medicaid or Commercial Insurance has been the mission for Meridian Behavioral Health for a quarter of a century. I am honored to help lead the organization into the future as it works to expand the comprehensive continuum of services to meet the needs of increasingly complex clients."

Prior to M Health Fairview, Dr. Zeidner was Clinical Director of Behavior Healthcare Providers where he built out the clinical team and developed relationships with key providers and clinical leaders in the field. Earlier in his career, he founded two companies, ApothecaryRx and PrairieStone Pharmacy, both of which were acquired. Prior to that, Mr. Zeidner was President of Medication Management. He began his career at Baxter Healthcare. He holds a doctoral degree in Development Psychobiology and a master's degree in Bio-Behavioral Sciences from the University of Connecticut. His bachelor's degree is in physiological psychology from Franklin and Marshall College.

About Meridian Behavioral Health

Meridian provides substance use disorder treatment services across a broad continuum of care, including residential and outpatient treatment. For more than 25 years, Meridian has developed and refined an innovative, evidence-based care model focused on positive patient impact. Meridian is based in the Twin Cities area of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

