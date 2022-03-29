Meridian Bioscience Launches Lyo-Ready™ qPCR Inhibitor Tolerant Blood-Specific Master Mixes for DNA & RNA Direct Detection

CINCINNATI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of two new master mixes that detect DNA and RNA in crude blood samples down to a single copy – enabling the earliest detection of cancer using non-invasive liquid biopsy. These two innovative mixes, Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA qPCR Blood Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Blood Mix, are designed for applications that require ultra-sensitive detection, such as liquid biopsy. This breakthrough technology is the first blood-specific, inhibitor-tolerant, and lyophilizable chemistry that enables extraction-free qPCR/RT-qPCR for liquid biopsy analysis at a performance level on par with traditional qPCR from purified nucleic acids.

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive alternative to tissue biopsy and offers ultra-sensitive detection of tumor-associated DNA or RNA from biofluids such as blood. Sample types like whole blood, serum, plasma, and the anticoagulants used for specimen stabilization contain PCR inhibitors that can significantly reduce detection sensitivity and may cause false-negative results. Inhibitors are usually removed by DNA/RNA extraction; however, that approach is very inefficient and increases assay time, cost, and the risk of contamination or error. Meridian's innovative Lyo-Ready™ Blood-Specific Master Mixes do not require extraction and are proven to excel with crude blood and its derivatives without the need to remove inhibitors. These groundbreaking mixes can help improve patient outcomes by enabling early cancer detection by delivering assay sensitivity down to one copy of DNA. Meridian's new mixes are formulated with lyophilization excipients, making them compatible with lyophilization to create room-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays. Not only does this allow maximum sample input in the liquid biopsy analysis, but it also eliminates the need for cold chain storage of the finished test kit, limiting our customer's environmental impact.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Research and Development, commented, "We are excited to expand our sample-specific molecular range with the market's first lyophilizable, and inhibitor-tolerant master mixes designed for direct amplification of nucleic acids from liquid biopsy. It is a truly disruptive technology that makes the early detection of cancer biomarkers directly from liquid biopsy a reality. We are proud of being the technology innovator enabling efficient and more cost-effective diagnostic assay development to help clinicians deliver the quickest, most accurate diagnosis for patients."

Meridian is committed to supplying novel solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. To learn more about Meridian's groundbreaking mixes, visit

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .

