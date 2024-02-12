Meridian Bioscience Senior Director of R&D, Dr. Dan (Dror) Siman-Tov, to Spotlight Lateral Flow Innovations at the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, is proud to announce that Dr. Dan (Dror) Siman-Tov, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director of R&D, Diagnostics, will be presenting at the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California, on February 13-14, 2024.

Under the theme "Lateral Flow Diagnostics: Challenges, Advantages, and Technical Guidelines," Dr. Siman-Tov's presentation will delve into the intricate dynamics of lateral flow technology, highlighting its critical role in the rapid diagnostic sector. With his extensive experience and expertise in the development of diagnostic immunoassays in the last 20 years, Dr. Siman-Tov will provide invaluable insights into the complexity of the development and production of lateral flow devices, exploring the advantages they offer over other diagnostic techniques and will outline practical technical guidelines for lateral flow development and applications.

The Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024 aims to foster discussions on the latest innovations, trends, and solutions in lateral flow technology. Dr. Siman-Tov's keynote will offer attendees a unique opportunity to gain perspectives from one of the leading figures in the diagnostics industry.

Tony Serafini-Lamanna, President of Meridian Bioscience Diagnostics Division, commented, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Siman-Tov represent Meridian Bioscience at the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference. His presentation is a testament to Meridian's commitment to advancing diagnostic technologies and an opportunity to showcase our thought leadership in lateral flow diagnostics. We look forward to contributing to the global dialogue on improving healthcare outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions."

For more information about the conference and Dr. Siman-Tov's presentation, please visit https://lateralflowconference.com/. To learn more about Meridian Bioscience diagnostic testing solutions, visit www.meridianbioscience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

About The Conference
First launched in 2014, the Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) has evolved to become the premier industry event for professionals involved in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of lateral flow diagnostics. Over the course of several days, attendees dive into the industry's latest trends, innovations, and best practices through an exciting lineup of presentations, discussions, and networking events. The ALFC is presented by DCN Dx, a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services, including contract end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests. DCN Dx is based in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at www.alfc2024.com.

