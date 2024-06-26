Meridian Bioscience Unveils Industry-First Lyophilized Library Prep Kit for Next-Generation Sequencing, Eliminating the Need for Cold-Chain Shipping and Storage

CINCINNATI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, proudly introduces the market's first innovative lyophilized Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation kit. This pioneering kit underscores Meridian's commitment to sustainable and cost-effective solutions within the life sciences industry. This announcement closely follows Meridian's April 2024 launch of glycerol-free NGS enzymes, further establishing Meridian as a leader in developing innovative, eco-conscious, and cost-effective components for diagnostic assay developers.

This revolutionary lyophilized NGS library preparation kit, designed initially for sequencing by synthesis (SBS) protocols, marks a breakthrough in stabilizing the library preparation process at room temperature. By eliminating the requirement for cold-chain shipping and storage, Meridian's innovative kit not only simplifies logistical and environmental challenges but also significantly reduces carbon emissions and operational costs, thereby streamlining the entire NGS workflow.

Dr. Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President of Life Science R&D at Meridian Bioscience, stated, "Our Lyophilized NGS library preparation kit exemplifies Meridian's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, eco-conscious, and cost-effective solutions for diagnostic assay manufacturers. As the pioneering product in its category, this kit signifies a substantial leap forward in enhancing the accessibility, sustainability, and affordability of NGS technologies."

The kit can be transported and stored at ambient temperature and contains ready-to-use lyophilized reactions to simplify the end-repair, A-tailing, ligation, and library amplification steps of most sequencing protocols. By promoting sustainable practices and advancing the worldwide democratization of NGS, Meridian underscores its expertise in developing high-performing reagents with continuously improved stability properties.

"With this lyophilized NGS kit, we are addressing a critical need in the market," Dr. Chang-Pi-Hin emphasized. "Our customers can now rely on a solution that meets their technical requirements and aligns with their sustainability and cost-saving objectives. This innovation strengthens our leadership in delivering cutting-edge, next-generation raw materials for assay manufacturers worldwide."

While Meridian's new Lyophilized NGS library preparation kit offers a comprehensive solution for those seeking the convenience of a ready-to-go option, developers who prefer a more customized approach can still access Meridian's proprietary glycerol-free NGS enzymes and technologies. This unique flexibility supports Meridian's goal to accelerate NGS accessibility through strategic partnerships, highlighting Meridian's commitment to innovation and sustainability. By continuously empowering NGS assay developers with cutting-edge reagents, Meridian aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in assay development and diagnostics.

For more information about Meridian's Lyophilized NGS library preparation kit and other innovative products, please visit www.meridianbioscience.com/lyophilized-ngs-library-preparation-kit/ or contact [email protected].

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

