Meridian Capital Acquires Seattle Division of Moss Adams Capital

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital LLC ("Meridian") announced today its acquisition of the Seattle division of Moss Adams Capital ("MAC Seattle"),a move that will further strengthen Meridian's position as one of the leading middle market investment banking firms in the Western U.S. Select MAC Seattle team members and client engagements will transition to Meridian which is scheduled to be effective January 1, 2021.

"We are excited to have the MAC Seattle team join Meridian as we believe there is strong cultural alignment between our organizations," said Brian Murphy, Meridian's President and Managing Director. "This acquisition is in line with Meridian's long-term growth plan, particularly with the addition of incremental depth in complementary industries where the MAC Seattle team has expertise. Furthermore, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the accounting, consulting and wealth management professionals at Moss Adams LLP in serving shared clients and privately held business owners across the Western U.S."

The experienced team at MAC Seattle will augment Meridian's current Pacific Northwest-presence and will add additional industry leadership in agribusiness, engineering, construction, and building products. Joining Meridian will be Managing Director James Rothenberger and Associates Brandon Leyert, Devon Asmussen, and Paul Huiras.

Following the transition, Meridian will have 30 investment banking professionals providing dedicated coverage and deep transaction experience across nine core industry teams.

"Meridian provides the ideal platform for the continued development of our team members and success of our clients," commented Rothenberger, "We look forward to joining the firm and accelerating the growth of our agribusiness and construction, engineering and building products practice groups."

About Meridian Capital LLC

Founded in 1995, Meridian Capital – www.meridianllc.com – is a Seattle-based M&A advisory firm, advising business owners on complex corporate finance, M&A and strategic challenges for over 20 years. The firm differentiates itself through its deep industry insights, highly customized service approach, and end-to-end commitment to execution. With a unique combination of professionals with financial, transactional, and operational expertise, Meridian offers the depth and breadth of experience required to serve leading middle market companies in multiple sectors including aerospace & defense, business services, consumer, diversified industrials, food & beverage, technology, and telecommunications.

