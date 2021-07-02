Meridian Group International and Skytap enter into a Global Alliance Partnership to Help Customers Migrate Their IBM Power Workloads to Microsoft Azure

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group International, the global leader in IBM Power advisory, deployment, and managed services, announces a strategic partnership with Skytap, the global leader in enabling IBM Power workloads in the cloud. The partnership enables customers to more rapidly migrate their IBM Power workloads from on-prem to the cloud to facilitate modern development practices and integrate new cloud architectures.

Meridian's certified IBM Power and cloud architects consult with customers to design a cloud architecture that works best for the customer's unique workloads and business requirements. Skytap's unrivaled technology provides high-performance IBM Power infrastructure, combined with the flexibility and scalability of the public cloud.

With Meridian and Skytap, businesses are able to migrate their traditional IBM Power, IBM i (AS/400), and AIX workloads running on IBM Power to run natively on the public cloud. Meridian has been architecting, deploying, and managing IBM Power environments globally since 1992, and supporting cloud deployments since 2010. This offering allows customers to quickly modify memory and CPW or have it added dynamically with zero disruption to their business. Meridian's services provide customers cost-effective monitoring and management of their cloud workloads and gets customers out of the inflexible capital expense model of buying and managing hardware so they can focus on strategic functions.

"We are excited to partner with Skytap to bring these offerings to our clients globally," says Tim DeLisle, President Meridian IT North America and Meridian's Global Programs leader . "Skytap provides the capability to leverage IBM Power compute resources just as if they were on-prem, but with the scalability and flexibility of the public cloud. Due to Meridian's expertise in IBM Power, coupled with our experience migrating more IBM workloads to Azure than any other global system integrator, customers now have a one stop shop for cloud infrastructure and all things related to IBM Power."

"For the many organizations that rely on IBM Power for mission critical workloads, having a simpler, faster and less risky path to the public cloud is a compelling proposition," said John Wrobel, Skytap Chief Revenue Officer. "By combining the respective expertise of Skytap and Meridian, we can smooth the transition and better help our customers reap the benefits of cloud migration."

Meridian's migration services for Skytap on Azure are developed around proven methodologies developed from over 30+ years of IBM Power expertise. Today, Skytap and Meridian partner to help customers overcome their challenges with legacy technology and bring them the flexibility and scalability of the public cloud and the expertise and support from the leading Managed Services provider.

About Skytap

Skytap is a cloud service purpose-built to natively run traditional systems in Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud. As the best cloud service to support AIX, IBM i and Linux on IBM Power together with x86, Skytap makes it easy to evolve traditional workloads by rapidly migrating them to the cloud. Enterprises around the world like IBM, Honeywell, CA Technologies and Okta use Skytap for production workloads, disaster recovery, virtual training labs and application development. Skytap's cloud environment simplifies management, reduces IT costs, speeds up application development and allows organizations of all sizes to modernize at the pace of their business. www.skytap.com . Contact Austin Williams, Voxus PR at [email protected] for inquiries.

About Meridian

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology. Meridian combines deep global business process and technical expertise with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel better business results. From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges. To unlock the power of technology visit www.themeridian.com.

