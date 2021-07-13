Meridian Group International announces the launch of the Meridian Data Management Global Center of Excellence, focused on data protection, migration, and management

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group International (MGI), a leading global information technology and managed services provider, announces the launch of its global Center of Excellence (CoE), Meridian Data Management. The Meridian Data Management CoE is focused on protection, migration, and management of data in on-premises, public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. The CoE is focused on helping clients lower their costs while increasing their business-outcome focused adoption of information technology.

The Meridian Data Management CoE focuses on solving the challenges that come with traditional data management solutions, including enterprise backup and recovery, as well as migration and data management. Whether clients manage their data on-prem or in the cloud, or if they self-manage or outsource, the Meridian Data Management CoE is organized to provide managed services, licensing, consulting, enterprise architecture, and financial guidance. Meridian helps clients ensure that their data is protected, while providing outcome-driven clarity, lowering costs, and freeing up critical resources to focus on their business.

"The Center of Excellence brings together all of the most talented resources from our global team and leverages the full strength of Meridian Group International," says Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International. "From Australia to the UK, and from Germany to the US, we are excited to bring the best people, processes, and toolsets that we have developed to service some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world. From healthcare, to manufacturing, and financial services, we are driven to solve complex business issues through the purposeful design, deployment, use, and optimization of technology and services. The Meridian Data Management CoE will leverage core global offerings in each of the markets we serve. The Center of Excellence helps to deliver our clients' desired outcomes from modernization to digital transformation while helping them take full advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud."

As the demands of continuously growing data increase and as clients have struggled to develop a cohesive data protection strategy to mitigate business risk, the Meridian Data Management CoE enables clients to overcome their immediate and long-term data management challenges by eliminating downtime and lowering the cost of technology. Meridian's developments in flexible consumption and global delivery capabilities make them the foremost provider of data management services, which are now streamlined and available to clients as part of the Meridian Data Management Center of Excellence.­­

About Meridian

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology. Meridian combines deep global business process and technical expertise with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel better business results. From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges. To unlock the promise of technology visit www.themeridian.com

