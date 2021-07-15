Meridian Group International announces the release of mProtect Flex™ as part of a Global Alliance with Commvault.

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group International (MGI), a leading global information technology and managed services provider, announces the launch of mProtect Flex™, powered by Commvault, to help customers protect their data and lower their technology costs via a flexible, consumption-based, data protection model.

Together, Meridian and Commvault help customers maximize their technology investment in data management, both on-premises and in cloud environments. Commvault's proven Intelligent Data Services Platform, combined with Meridian Group's Commvault expertise, global scale, and managed services, gives enterprise customers a turnkey and scalable solution to protect their business-critical data and processes. Additionally, Meridian offers a market-leading, consumption-based data protection solution, along with certified Commvault experts who design, implement, and monitor Commvault deployments around the globe. Meridian and Commvault help customers ensure their data is protected, while lowering costs and freeing up critical resources to focus on their business.

Meridian's deep partnership with Commvault makes them one of Commvault's largest global Service Providers. When combined with Meridian's developments in flexible consumption and global delivery capabilities, mProtect Flex™ is the premier data management offering available to enterprise customers.

"We are excited to launch mProtect Flex™ as part of our Meridian Data Management Center of Excellence in partnership with Commvault," says Tim DeLisle, President of Meridian IT. "We are one of the only partners that can provide this consumption-based managed service at scale globally. The outcomes Meridian delivers are truly unique, ensuring our customers can continue to protect their mission-critical data as they migrate to the cloud and scale their business."

"We look to Meridian as a critical partner to help deliver customers the comprehensive and flexible solutions they need to protect their data and lower costs," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer of Commvault. "Meridian continues to impress as they offer unique purchasing models and leverage our innovative technology to meet the rapidly changing needs of their customers. We look forward to continuing our work with them to offer reliable data management solutions in the market."

As the demands of continuously growing data increase, the Meridian Commvault partnership will enable customers to achieve industry-leading data protection at a market-leading price point.

About Meridian

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology. Meridian combines deep global business process and technical expertise with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel better business results. From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges. To unlock the promise of technology visit www.themeridian.com

About Commvault

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription, integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

